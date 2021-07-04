Daily Horoscope: July 4, 2021

The moon in earth sign Taurus clashes with sweet Venus at 1:44 AM, finding us craving affection. We’re setting boundaries as the moon clashes with strict Saturn at 9:06 AM. The moon connects with the sun at 10:26 AM, inspiring confidence and creativity. The moon meets Uranus at 12:41 PM, bringing surprises. The moon clashes with fiery Mars at 1:28 PM—watch out for impatience!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on concepts like wealth and security. You’re in an experimental mood as the moon meets wildcard Uranus, and you’re feeling passionate as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Mars!

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Unexpected emotions surface as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. You’re addressing issues regarding home and family head-on as the moon clashes with Mars.

Gemini

Take it slow today, Gemini! The moon is in luxurious Taurus, encouraging you to rest. Your imagination is coming up with all sorts of brilliant and unusual ideas as the moon meets Uranus.

Cancer

You’re in a social mood today, Cancer, connecting with unexpected people as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. The future is on your mind: You’re ready to make some exciting changes in order for your dreams to come true.

Leo

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your career today and you’re making some unexpected moves as the moon meets Uranus. The moon clashes with Mars, and you’re energized to make things happen quickly.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing exciting opportunities your way, especially as it meets wildcard Uranus. Anything can happen! You usually plan your days carefully, but keep your schedule flexible today.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on finances, especially things like debts and taxes. Unexpected shifts concerning money take place as the moon meets Uranus.

Scorpio

Unexpected turns take place in your relationships today as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. Watch out for irritability as the moon clashes with fiery Mars. It’s a powerful time to learn more about the perspectives of the people you’re closest to.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus encourages you to focus on wellness today. Unexpected shifts may take place in your schedule as the moon meets Uranus. Keep your plans flexible!

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, lighting up the love and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected thrills arrive as the moon meets electric Uranus!

Aquarius

The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus finds you focused on home and family today. But the mood is anything but cozy—you’re shaking things up as the moon meets your ruling planet Uranus. You’re ready for change!

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart today, bringing news you way! Surprising information may arrive as the moon meets wildcard Uranus.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.