Daily Horoscope: July 4, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer at 9:03 AM, inspiring an easygoing and productive atmosphere that’s especially good for getting organized, self-care, and helping others! The moon squares off with sweet Venus in Gemini at 11:38 AM, which can inspire a playful and flirtatious atmosphere, but we might feel a bit lazy or indulgent, too. The moon makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus at 7:23 PM, perhaps inspiring a creative breakthrough.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer, encouraging you to get your home reorganized! A flirtatious energy flows as the moon squares off with Venus in Gemini. An unexpected gift or surprising message could come your way as the moon makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer, inspiring an easygoing, communicative atmosphere. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini: Try not to overspend or overindulge, but do enjoy the fun atmosphere! The moon connects with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, bringing some novel thrills your way.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer, which might find you reflecting on themes like money and your home life. You’re focused on feeling good as the moon squares off with Venus, which is now in your sign, Gemini. Insight may suddenly strike as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in your sign, Cancer, inspiring communication, and you could be connecting with exciting or unexpected people in your social life as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Virgo squares off with Venus in Gemini, which can inspire a fun atmosphere in your social life. Just be sure not to overspend! The moon makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having a creative breakthrough regarding your career or finances.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo, and it connects with the sun in Cancer, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your social life. You may feel especially popular as the moon squares off with Venus in Gemini. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing a surprising opportunity.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer, inspiring your imagination, and the moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, which could find you eager to indulge in your fantasies!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere, and some drama could kick up in your love life as the moon squares off with Venus in Gemini. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you having a chance meeting.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Virgo squares off with Venus in Gemini, encouraging you to get clear on what you truly desire! The moon makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus, which could inspire you to switch up your schedule.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer, inspiring a helpful, communicative atmosphere. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring some unexpected thrills your way.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Virgo squares off with Venus in Gemini, encouraging you to indulge your senses! You can be especially affectionate at this time. The moon makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could inspire you to make upgrades at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Cancer, inspiring a lovely atmosphere for connection, romance, and creative collaboration. The moon makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing a surprising message your way.