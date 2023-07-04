Daily Horoscope: July 4, 2023

We can break out of ruts as the moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 12:30 AM. Artistic inspiration may be discovered as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 9:49 AM. Intense feelings are explored as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 12:45 PM. We might be challenged to let go of the past in some significant way, and the moon enters Aquarius at 1:30 PM, encouraging us to embrace change and innovation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus is on your career today as the moon moves through Capricorn. A talent of yours may surprise your audience, and unexpected rewards can be won. Your imagination is strong as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, and your influence is even stronger as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can be in an especially adventurous, experimental, unpredictable mood as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. A transformative discussion or discovery may take place as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Aquarius.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in hardworking Capricorn can find you focused on finances today. You could be settling a debt or cutting ties with the past in a significant way as the moon joins Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius later on, inspiring an uplifting, adventurous atmosphere!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules relationships and connection. An intense interaction can take place as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. You may be assessing just how enmeshed you want to be with someone as the moon enters Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn can find you hard at work today! Some unexpected success may arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus. The moon joins Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for personal transformation. The moon enters Aquarius later on, encouraging connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Capricorn inspires creativity, especially as it connects with the planet of surprise, Uranus, in Taurus, and also with Neptune in Pisces. Some romance is also in the air! A passionate connection forms. Your attention turns to your to-do list and chores as the moon enters Aquarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn can find you focused on your home and family life today. A big emotional breakthrough may take place as the moon aligns with brilliant Uranus in Taurus. Your attention turns to your love life and creative pursuits as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Capricorn lights up the communication sector of your chart, and surprising ideas and unexpected meetings arise as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus and with Neptune in Pisces. The moon meets your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you learning something that drastically changes your worldview. The moon enters Aquarius, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring a surprising gift your way. A sentimental, tender mood flows as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces. The energy is busier as the moon enters Aquarius; an uptick in communication takes place!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon and Pluto meet in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, which could find you connecting with deep, powerful, and intense emotions. A transformation can take place. The moon enters Aquarius later on, which may find you taking stock of what you have versus what you need. Your focus is on building security or comfort.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Capricorn can find you connecting with your intuition in deep and meaningful ways today, dear Aquarius. An emotional breakthrough may take place as the moon aligns with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters your zodiac sign later on, inspiring you to express your feelings, whether to your journal or the world!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Chance meetings may take place as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you connecting with a group of people who make you feel seen and appreciated. Your focus turns to catching up on rest as the moon enters Aquarius.