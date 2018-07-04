Daily Horoscope: July 5, 2018

The Moon enters bright, fiery Aries at 12:50 AM. The Sun and Jupiter connect at 7:04 AM, creating a generous and open-minded energy; however, watch out for arguments as Mercury opposes retrograde Mars at 7:49 AM. The Moon clashes with Saturn at 10:56 AM, finding us running into road blocks. The Moon connects with Mars at 5:29 PM and with Mercury at 6:38 PM, creating a busy and chatty mood later today.



All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon enters Aries today and lights up the career and popularity sector of your chart—plus, easy energy is flowing in your love life! Creative inspiration is everywhere—just watch out for arguments about money.

The Moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, Leo, finding you in an adventurous mood! That said, watch out for arguments in your relationships as Mercury opposes Mars, which is currently retrograde.

The Moon enters Aries, finding you in an intense mood. Plus, your ruling planet Mercury opposes retrograde Mars, creating an argumentative and confrontation energy, especially at work.

The Moon enters Aries today, finding you focused on your relationships! Lucky energy flows around money; however, watch out for arguments and drama in your social life today.

The Moon enters Aries today, putting you in a productive mood—but look out for arguments at home or work. Still, lucky vibes are flowing as new opportunities come your way.

The Moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, putting you in a fun, creative, and romantic mood. You’re finding it easy to let go of past baggage—but watch out for arguments as Mercury and Mars face off!

The Moon enters fiery Aries today and lights up the home and family sector of your chart. Lovely vibes are flowing in your relationships; however, watch out for fights about money or intimacy.

You’re in a chatty mood today as the Moon enters Aries; however, watch out for arguments with your partners! That said, easy energy flows at work today. This could be a productive day so long as you don’t spend all of it battling over text!

The Moon enters Aries today and lights up the financial sector of your chart—exciting opportunities to travel or study are coming your way, but watch out for stress around your work or schedule.

The Moon enters your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to nurture yourself! It’s a powerful day for emotional release; however, watch out for arguments in your social or love life.

Take it easy today, Taurus—the Moon enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules rest and solitude! Easy vibes flow in your relationships; however, tension arises at home or work.

Exciting things are happening around money and your work today, and the Moon entering Aries puts you in a social mood. However, your ruling planet Mercury opposes warrior planet Mars this morning, so watch out for arguments!