Daily Horoscope: July 5, 2021

The moon in Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune at 7:30 AM, inspiring our imaginations. The moon connects with Pluto at 12:57, helping us tap into our inner power. The sun connects with Uranus at 3:14 PM, encouraging us to try something new before entering chatty Gemini at 9:24 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The sun connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing surprising gifts your way. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and inspiring you to express yourself.

Taurus

The sun connects with brilliant Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk. Astrologers often call you stubborn, Taurus, but you’re surprising everyone today! The moon enters Gemini, bringing your attention to financial matters.

Gemini

The sun makes a helpful connection with brilliant Uranus, bringing a big boost to your intuition. The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to focus on self-love.

Cancer

The sun makes a helpful connection with wildcard Uranus, finding you connecting with unexpected and inspiring people. The moon enters Gemini, boosting your already sharp intuition.

Leo

Your ruling planet, the sun, connects with wildcard Uranus, encouraging you to take a risk and try something new. You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters chatty Gemini.

Virgo

The sun makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus today, finding you having exciting and inspiring meetings and conversations. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fame and success.

Libra

The sun connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected support. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring you to branch out beyond your everyday environment.

Scorpio

The sun mingles with wildcard Uranus, finding you having unexpected and inspiring conversations with your partners. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to get a fresh start—it’s a powerful time to settle a debt or gain closure.

Sagittarius

The sun connects with brilliant Uranus, helping you problem solve an awkward issue. The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, bringing your attention to your relationships. It’s a powerful time to connect.

Capricorn

The sun connects with electric Uranus, bringing unexpected fun! It’s an exciting time to meet up with people. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring you to get organized and focus on wellness.

Aquarius

The sun connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing exciting shifts to your home and personal life. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, bringing romance and a boost of creativity your way!

Pisces

The sun connects with Uranus, bringing exciting news your way. The moon enters Gemini, bringing your attention to the home and family sector of your chart, finding you focused on your personal life.

