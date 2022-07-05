Daily Horoscope: July 6, 2022

An issue may come to a head as the moon in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 9:13 AM. Big emotions could surface, but some over-the-top fun can be had, too! A confrontation may arise, but there’s also room for compromise. It’s an exciting time for growth in partnerships. The moon squares off with the sun in Cancer at 10:14 AM, which could find us eager to take action on feelings that have been brewing.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Big emotions may come to the surface, and it could be time to make some changes at home or in your personal life.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine, inspiring you to take care of your to-do list and get reorganized—but carve out plenty of time to rest today, and stay flexible as the moon squares off with the sun in Cancer, which could bring a change in plans.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Over-the-top fun can be had in your social life—just be mindful about your spending.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Libra lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, and you may be ready to make some big changes at work and at home as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries and squares off with the sun, which is currently in your sign.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart, and big news may be shared as the moon opposes Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries. The moon also squares off with the sun in Cancer, encouraging you to keep your plans—and your thinking—flexible.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Libra illuminates the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security, and as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries, important decisions about how to grow your wealth can be made. The moon squares off with the sun in Cancer, encouraging you to reconsider which groups and organizations are worthy of your time.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to focus on self care! A big shift in your relationships may take place as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries. The moon also squares off with the sun in Cancer, perhaps finding you eager to make a change in your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Slow down and rest as the moon moves through Libra. The moon opposes Jupiter in Aries, which can find you eager to get things done—but don’t over-exert yourself. A philosophical breakthrough can take place as the moon squares off with the sun in Cancer.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Libra lights up the friendship sector of your chart, and some over-the-top fun may take place as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries! The moon also squares off with the sun in Cancer, encouraging you to rethink how you approach your budget and bills.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, and as the moon squares off with the sun in your opposite sign Cancer, important considerations about your partnerships may take place.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Libra finds you in an adventurous mood, and perhaps exploring new opportunities! A big conversation can take place as the moon opposes philosophical Jupiter in Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Libra can find you focused on your bills and finances. As the moon squares off with the sun in Cancer, you and your partners may be having deep conversations about what you both value.