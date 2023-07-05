Daily Horoscope: July 6, 2023

Surprising emotions may surface as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:30 AM, and we’re eager for love as the moon opposes Venus in Leo at 3:38 AM! The moon opposes Mars in Leo at 9:42 AM, inspiring passion! Or short tempers, especially if people don’t get what they want. The moon enters Pisces at 1:33 PM, bringing a more easygoing, emotionally connected atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Drama might pop up in your social life as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and the mood in your love life is passionate as the moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo! Slow down and catch up on rest as the moon enters Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you making a surprising move. The moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo, inspiring passion and creativity. The moon enters Pisces today, kicking up the energy in your social life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A brilliant idea can come to you as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A passionate discussion may take place as the moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo. The moon enters Pisces, which could also bring your focus to your career.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A surprising opportunity may arise as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo, which can find you making an important decision about your wealth or security. The moon enters Pisces, too, finding you exploring new possibilities.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You and your partners in love or business may be eager to try something new, experiment, or take a risk as the moon Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in your sign, Leo, which could find you at an important turning point in your relationships. The moon enters Pisces, and you’re releasing the past in some significant way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An unexpected change in plans could arise as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. You may be editing your wardrobe or tossing out old beauty supplies as the moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo. The moon enters Pisces, bringing your focus to your relationships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Unexpected feelings may surface as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! But your focus turns to your chores as the moon enters Pisces; you can feel inspired to get reorganized.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Chance meetings might take place as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo, which can find you at an important turning point in your personal life and in your career. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Surprising news could arrive as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and a passionate message may be shared as the moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo. The moon enters Pisces, which can find you in a sentimental, nostalgic mood.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Keep your spending in check as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. You might make an important decision about how you spend and save your cash as the moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging communication.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aquarius, squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which may find you making unexpected changes in your personal or home life. The moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere in your relationships. The moon enters Pisces, bringing your focus to money, too.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Surprising news could be shared as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus and Mars, both in Leo, which can find you rethinking your priorities. The moon enters your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to connect with and express your emotions.