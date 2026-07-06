Daily Horoscope: July 6, 2026

Some days the sky hands you a clear directive, and today it’s essentially this: stop pretending things are fine when they’re not, and stop underselling what’s actually going well. The Sun squaring Saturn exact this morning is the cosmic version of a hard look in the mirror — no flattery, no cushioning, no room to wriggle out of what you already know. But the Moon moves into Aries this afternoon and trines Jupiter, stargazer, and the afternoon opens into something considerably warmer. Tonight, the Moon conjuncts Neptune and the atmosphere turns charged and full. The throughline today is honesty — with yourself first, then everyone else. Start there, and the rest follows.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars conjunct Uranus exact today means your brain is basically a live wire — ideas coming fast, mouth moving faster, urge to act on all of it at once. Very Aries of you. Slow down just enough to pick the one that actually has legs. The Moon sextiles Mars tonight and gives you a second wind when you need it. Make it count.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You default to understated, and that’s usually a flex. But Venus in Leo is pushing you toward something flashier today — not over the top, just visible. Let yourself take up a bit more space than feels comfortable, Taurus. Wear the thing. Make the reservation. Order the good one. Nobody’s going to think you’re trying too hard. They’re going to think you finally stopped trying too little.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You spend so much time in the outbox — text drafted, comeback ready, explanation already prepared — that you rarely stop to ask what you actually think. Mercury retrograde in Cancer, and the Moon trined it early this morning, Gemini. Turn it inward for once. The most interesting conversation happening today isn’t with anyone else. It’s the one you keep interrupting yourself to avoid.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The morning has a soft, open quality — the Moon in Pisces makes everything feel porous, forgiving, almost generous. You’re picking up on things before anyone says them, Cancer, and that instinct is firing well. But the Moon moves into Aries this afternoon, and the register snaps. Don’t fight the gear change. Sometimes getting pulled out of a feeling is exactly what the feeling needed.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something is assembling in your favor, and you can feel it before you can explain it. Jupiter settled into Leo not long ago, and the Sun in Cancer is heading straight for it — the conditions are stacking up, Leo. Today has pre-good-news energy, a low charge before anything’s official. Don’t overcomplicate it. Let yourself feel like someone the universe is working with, not against.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been turning something over in your head longer than you’d admit — a conversation, a decision, something you said that hit differently than you meant. Mercury retrograde keeps dragging those loops back up, Virgo, and the Moon trining it early today means one of those revisits actually goes somewhere. Pull the thread. There’s something in there you missed the first time.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re very good at seeing every angle, which means you’re also very good at convincing yourself you don’t have a preference when you absolutely do. Venus in Leo doesn’t have time for that. Pick a side today, Libra — the restaurant, the plan, the person, whatever it is. Having an opinion isn’t inconsiderate. Pretending you don’t have one just to keep everyone comfortable is.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Waiting for other people to go first is basically a lifestyle for you — you’ve turned patience into a strategy, and it usually works. Tonight’s different. The Moon sextiling Pluto opens a window where initiating something actually works in your favor, Scorpio. A conversation, a move, a text you’ve been composing for three days. Send it. The window won’t be open all week. Use tonight.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re so good at spotting what’s coming that you sometimes blow right past what’s already arrived. The Moon trines Jupiter this afternoon, and that’s not a signal to plan bigger or reach further, Sagittarius — it’s the sky confirming that today, right now, is actually the good thing. You don’t have to chase it. It’s already here. Let yourself have it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s a part of you that has actual needs — comfort, connection, a moment where you’re not the one holding everything together — and a part that treats having those needs as a character flaw. Sun squaring Saturn today presses directly on that old split, Capricorn. Deciding you don’t need something because it feels inconvenient isn’t discipline. It’s avoidance with better posture. Those are different things.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been sitting on something — an idea, a plan, a move you’ve thought through from every angle except the one where you actually make it. Uranus conjunct Mars is exact today, Aquarius, and Uranus has more charge behind it right now than it’s had in a while. The thinking is done. You’ve done enough thinking. Today, the only interesting move left is to act.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Everything is going to feel significant tonight — charged, layered, like it means something. That’s the Moon conjuncting Neptune, and for you, it hits differently than it does for anyone else, Pisces. The question isn’t whether to trust the feeling. It’s which feeling to trust. Not every charged moment deserves the full weight of your attention. Pick the one that’s actually asking for something.

Pisces monthly horoscope