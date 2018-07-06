Daily Horoscope: July 7, 2018

The Moon in Aries connects with sweet Venus at 3:09 AM, creating an affectionate energy before entering grounded earth sign Taurus at 8:51 AM. The Moon connects with Saturn at 5:59 PM, finding us reflecting on authority and responsibility. The Moon squares off with Mars retrograde at 11:52 PM, stirring impulsive behavior and some irritation.



All Times EST.

The Moon enters Taurus today, Cancer, encouraging you to spend time with friends and connect with communities that are fighting for the causes you believe in. You’re craving depth and accountability in your relationships.

The Moon enters Taurus today and illuminates the career and popularity sector of your chart, Leo. The energy is supportive around getting work done this evening—just watch out for arguments with partners.

The Moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, Virgo, finding you in an adventurous mood. You’re excited to make travel plans this evening; however, keep your cool and your patience—especially when it comes to issues concerning commuting.

You’re in an intense mood today, Libra, thanks to the Moon entering Taurus. Don’t ignore your emotions—find a friend you can vent to instead. If you haven’t blown off steam in a while, make a point to have some fun today, or at least engage in activities at home that help you feel grounded.

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the Moon enters your opposite sign Taurus. You’re feeling inspired to make some big changes, but try not to be impatient. The energy is conducive for discussing commitment, so long as tempers are kept cool during Mars retrograde.

The Moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals—it’s a great time to try and break a habit. Just watch out for arguments this evening.

The Moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fun, flirtation, and creativity! A secure and grounded feeling is in the air, Capricorn—just watch out for irritation about money this evening.

The Moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to connect with your family and your sense of home. Find ways to stay grounded today, Aquarius, especially this evening, when some old issues come up and irritate you.

The Moon enters Taurus today, Pisces, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news and messages your way. Stay grounded this evening—there’s a chance some issues that are out of your control will deeply irritate you.

The Moon enters Taurus this morning, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules cash and your sense of self-worth, encouraging you to reflect on your budget and the support of your friends and community.

The Moon enters your sign today, Taurus! Make time to nourish yourself: Enjoy a good meal with your best friends, get a massage, or take a nap (a classic Taurus activity!). You’re feeling pushed to take action around your career tonight—don’t act impulsively.

The Moon in grounded earth sign Taurus encourages you to slow down today, Gemini. You’re realizing some things about the past now that you couldn’t see before. Spend time in meditation.