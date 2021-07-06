Daily Horoscope: July 7, 2021

The moon in busy air sign Gemini connects with action planet Mars at 5:47 AM, inspiring productivity, passion, and confidence! We’re in a more sensitive and quiet mood as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune at 8:12 PM. Enjoy the bustling atmosphere, but don’t over-schedule yourself and make time to rest later on!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Gemini finds you in a chatty, social mood, especially as it connects with your ruling planet Mars. After a busy day, carve out plenty of time for rest as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune.

Taurus

You’re focused on finances and security today as the moon moves through Gemini, but more whimsical and less material matters capture your attention as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune later on.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! Make time to pamper yourself. You’re eager to talk about your feelings as the moon connects with Mars, sharing your sensitive side as the moon clashes with Neptune.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini finds you connecting with your inner voice. It’s a lovely time for meditation, relaxation, and exploring your spiritual practice. Take it slow today, Cancer.

Leo

You’re in an amicable mood today as the moon moves through Gemini. The moon connects with action planet Mars, imbuing you with passion and confidence! Take it slow while the moon clashes with hazy Neptune later on.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on your career today, but take things slow later on as the moon clashes with Neptune. Sensitive feelings in your relationships may call for your sympathetic attention.

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a free-spirited, adventurous mood! It’s an exciting time to network—but scheduling confusion may take place as the moon clashes with Neptune.

Scorpio

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on financial matters like debts and taxes today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, bringing you a boost in confidence, especially as you navigate your career. You might feel unsure or sensitive about what you want as the moon clashes with Neptune—take it slow!

Sagittarius

You’re focused on your relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Gemini, and it’s an exciting time for communication as the moon connects with action planet Mars. Take it slow as the moon clashes with Neptune later on—you may suddenly feel sensitive!

Capricorn

The moon in Gemini finds you busy getting organized! You’re in problem solving mode, especially as the moon connects with action planet Mars. But take it slow, dear Capricorn—especially when it comes to communicating and making plans—as the moon clashes with Neptune.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a flirtatious mood! Exciting meetings take place as the moon mingles with passionate Mars. Take it slow as the moon clashes with Neptune later on; insecurities may surface.

Pisces

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on home and family today, and you’re in a busy mood, getting organized and tackling your to-do list as the moon connects with Mars! Make time to rest as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Neptune later on.

