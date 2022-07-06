Daily Horoscope: July 7, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini at 1:54 AM, inspiring a sweet, flirtatious atmosphere! The moon connects with serious Saturn in Aquarius at 3:18 PM, finding us focused on our responsibilities. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:04 PM, which could stir up intense emotions…

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! Future plans can be explored as the moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you examining themes like power and responsibility on a deep level.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

A gift or financial blessing could come your way as the moon in Libra connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini. An intense conversation may take place as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Libra connects with Venus, which is now in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere! Intense feelings can be discussed as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries at home and in your relationships. Power struggles may arise as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn: Work with the energy by focusing on your responsibilities and letting go of the past.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere! Solid future plans can be discussed as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to kick an old habit.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini, which could bode well for you financially! A gift may be on the way. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, challenging you to get your finances in order.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, and it connects with your ruling planet Venus, which is now in fellow air sign Gemini, creating an easygoing and romantic atmosphere! Exciting opportunities may come your way!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Emotional security and creating a safe space for yourself can be a focus today as the moon moon in Libra makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Aquarius. An intense conversation may take place as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring an easygoing, romantic atmosphere that’s lovely for connection! Plans for the future can be discussed as the moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini, which can find you feeling quite popular and appreciated for your talents! The moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius, and you’re reorganizing your budget.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring a fun, creatively inspired, and romantic atmosphere! The moon also connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, finding you feeling especially confident and focused.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Venus in Gemini, bringing a warm atmosphere at home—but intense conversations or situations may arise in your social life as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.