Daily Horoscope: July 7, 2023

People are in a serious mood as the moon meets taskmaster Saturn in Pisces at 12:47 AM. Surprising thoughts and feelings may be shared as Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:55 AM. A communication breakthrough can take place. The mood is generous and open-hearted as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 6:28 AM. The moon aligns with the sun in Cancer at 2:48 PM, inspiring confidence and creativity.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in Cancer could be kicking up conversations about home, family, and the past, and some surprising insights arrive today as Mercury mingles with the wildcard Uranus in Taurus. A brilliant idea regarding money or security may also be shared.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Cancer activates the communication sector of your chart, making it a busy time for connection for you, dear Taurus. You may receive or send some surprising messages as Mercury aligns with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, currently in your sign.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in Cancer, kicking up financial conversations for you, dear Gemini. A brilliant plan could be hatched, or an idea may be coming into fruition in an unexpected way as Mercury aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Communication planet Mercury is in your sign, which can find you feeling chatty! Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re connecting with an unexpected but inspiring group of people. Exciting discussions take place.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury in Cancer can find you connecting with your intuition in a deep way. Mercury aligns with Uranus in Taurus, and you may be receiving unexpected applause for your imagination, creativity, and talent.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in Cancer, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. Chance meetings, exciting discussions, and unexpected invitations arrive as Mercury aligns with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, which may find you receiving surprising news about your work. Unexpected support can come your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury in fellow water sign Cancer inspires philosophical discussions, and might also find you making travel plans. Mercury aligns with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, and a partner could be sharing an inspiring and unexpected idea or inviting you someplace exciting!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An unexpected solution to a tricky problem can be found today as Mercury in intuitive Cancer aligns with genius Uranus in Taurus. A serendipitous rearrangement might make everything click!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Cancer lights up the relationship sector of your chart, making it an especially productive time to meet new people and connect with partners. Surprising discussions may take place as Mercury aligns with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Cancer can find you busy editing your work, wrapping up projects, and generally tending to your to-do list. Mercury aligns with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing shake-ups at home, like rearranging your space or making an upgrade.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in fellow water sign Cancer might bring you a love note or an exciting invitation to a party. The messages you receive today may be particularly unexpected as Mercury aligns with wildcard Uranus in Taurus!