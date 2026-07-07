Daily Horoscope: July 7, 2026

There are days when the sky asks you to do something and days when it asks you to stop. Today is firmly the second one. Neptune stations retrograde this morning, and something vast turns inward — you might not have a name for it yet, just a feeling that the usual current has changed direction. The Last Quarter Moon, stargazer, adds its own pressure: whatever you’ve been carrying that doesn’t belong in the next chapter is being asked to go. The Moon conjuncts Saturn this afternoon and makes that personal, not abstract. This isn’t a punishing day. The sky isn’t after you. It’s just asking you to travel lighter. Let it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Yesterday the sky was throwing ideas at you faster than you could catch them. Today’s a different engine. Pluto trines Mars exact, Aries, and that’s not scattered energy — it’s concentrated. You’ve got access to a level of focus right now that doesn’t show up on just any Tuesday. Pick one thing and go all the way in. Not halfway. All the way.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus has two more days in Leo before it moves into Virgo and everything changes — more discerning, less indulgent, much more interested in what’s useful than what’s delicious. That’s not bad, Taurus, but it is different. Today is the last gasp of Venus in full-pleasure mode. Don’t spend it being responsible. Responsible Taurus has plenty of time coming. Today, go with delicious.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Something you say today will come out more pointed than you meant — not wrong, just more loaded than you planned. Mercury retrograde squaring Eris has that effect, Gemini. The words are all there but they’ve got an edge you didn’t pack. Before you hit send or open your mouth, ask if you’re okay with the conversation that follows. You might be. Just check first.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re good at managing when your feelings surface — rationing them out, waiting for the right moment, making sure you’re in the right company. The Moon conjuncting Saturn this afternoon doesn’t care about any of that, Cancer. Something’s coming up on its own schedule, not yours. The Last Quarter Moon says this is a release, not an ambush. Stop bracing and let it move through.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been building toward something and the energy is there — but the Last Quarter Moon squares the Sun today and asks a pointed question: what are you still carrying that doesn’t belong in the next chapter? This is a culling, Leo, not a loss. The lighter you go, the faster you get there. Drop what’s been slowing you down. You already know what it is.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your brain is running at full speed and that would be fine if it were running on facts — but Jupiter conjuncting Mercury retrograde means everything coming through is emotional first, logical second. You’re reaching conclusions, Virgo, but half of them are just anxiety wearing a blazer. Sit with it before you act. The ones that hold up are the ones that count.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus moves into Virgo in two days, and Virgo doesn’t do diplomatic smoothing — it wants to know what’s actually working and what you’ve just been tolerating with a smile. You’ve got two days before that accounting begins, Libra. Use one of them to get ahead of it. Pick a relationship, a dynamic, a situation you’ve been making look fine. Ask yourself if it actually is.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re careful about where you put your energy — strategic, measured, never more than necessary. Today, that calculus changes. Pluto trines Mars exact, Scorpio, and the reserves are actually full right now. This window won’t stay open all week. Whatever you’ve been approaching at half-throttle because you weren’t sure you had the fuel — you have it today. Stop rationing. Use it all.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You treat self-improvement like a competitive sport, which works right up until it doesn’t. Jupiter squaring Chiron today is the sky pointing directly at the thing you keep sprinting past in the name of progress, Sagittarius. You can outrun a lot. This one has been keeping pace with you for a while now. At some point, forward motion stops being growth and starts being avoidance.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You built something solid — a routine, a set of standards, a way of operating that keeps everything running. The Moon conjuncting Saturn today asks a question you rarely sit with, Capricorn: is that structure still built for who you are, or for who you had to be when you built it? Those aren’t always the same thing. It might be time to check.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something is changing at a level you can feel but can’t fully point to yet — not a single event, just a structural thing moving underneath everything. Pluto trining Uranus has that quality, Aquarius. You’re usually the one who spots what’s coming before anyone else does. Trust that right now, even without evidence. The proof will catch up to the feeling. It always does.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune stations retrograde today — that outward current stops and reverses, and if you’re a Pisces, you’ll feel it before you know what to call it. Something that usually comes easily — empathy, intuition, that porous sense of the room — goes a little offline. Don’t panic, Pisces. Neptune retrograde isn’t a loss. It’s the same water moving in a different direction. Turn inward and follow it.

Pisces monthly horoscope