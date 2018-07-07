Daily Horoscope: July 8, 2018

The Moon in Taurus squares off with Mercury at 6:40 AM, stirring up conversations and finding people busy. The Moon opposes Jupiter at 8:31 AM—watch out for over indulgence. Neptune connects with the Sun at 10:42 AM and the Moon at 1:48 PM, boosting our intuition and creating a dreamy atmosphere. The Moon connects with the Sun at 2:01 PM, putting people in a good mood. The Moon connects with Pluto at 8:11 PM, facilitating emotional transformations.

Today’s Taurus Moon illuminates the sector of your chart that rules friendship and community. It’s a wonderful time to connect with people, due to the empathetic energy in the air generated by the Sun’s connection with Neptune this afternoon.

The Moon is in Taurus, illuminating the fame and success sector of your chart and encouraging you to focus on your reputation and reflect on your legacy. Emotionally, this is a wonderful day for processing your emotions and letting go of the past.

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to see new places and learn new things. It’s a fantastic day to connect with friends and partners—a dreamy, empathetic energy is flowing.

The Moon in Taurus brings issues concerning intimacy to the fore today, Libra. But easy energy is flowing around your professional goals and you’re in a creative mood as you accomplish your chores and work toward your goals.

The Moon in Taurus finds you focusing on partnership today, Scorpio. Easy vibes flow as the Sun in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces (these two signs are water signs, like you!) connect harmoniously, bringing romance, deep connection, adventure, fun, and fantasy your way!

The Moon is in materially-minded earth sign Taurus today, Sagittarius, finding you busy at work. But lovely energy also flows in your closest, most intimate relationships. Commit to breaking a bad habit tonight.

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood. It’s a brilliant time to write a love letter or have any kind of deep conversation. Empathy is in the air.

The moon in Taurus finds you eager to spend time at home and with your family, Aquarius. Easy energy flows around work and money as the Sun in Cancer connects with idealistic Neptune.

The Sun in fellow water sign Cancer connects with your ruling planet Neptune this afternoon, making for a dreamy, romantic, and creatively inspired day! The Moon in Taurus brings news your way.

It’s a dreamy, eager day with the Sun connecting with the planet of fantasy, Neptune. It’s an especially wonderful time for spiritual pursuits—make time to connect with your inner voice. This evening stirs up powerful emotions for you to work through.

It’s a lovely day to connect with your friends, Taurus! If you’ve been meaning to do some networking, or to connect with a community that shares your beliefs, now is a wonderful time, thanks to the Sun’s harmonious connection with idealistic Neptune.

Creativity flows easily today, especially at work, as the Sun in Cancer connects with Neptune in dreamy Pisces to illuminate the sectors of your chart that rule cash, success, security, and legacy. Don’t rush things today—the Moon in Taurus asks that you go slow.

