Daily Horoscope: July 8, 2021

The moon in air sign Gemini meets messenger Mercury at 12:20 AM. encouraging communication. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 9:51 AM, and an optimistic mood flows as the moon connects with Jupiter at 1:09 PM. Love and money planet Venus clashes with unpredictable Uranus at 3:25 PM, possibly bringing some unexpected twists!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Cancer, encouraging a cozy vibe at home, and unexpected thrills still take place as Venus clashes with Uranus. You’re craving novelty and are in the mood to experiment!

Taurus

The moon enters Cancer, activating the communication sector of your chart, making it a busy time for connection—especially as your ruling planet Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected shifts at home or in your private life!

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer, and you’re focused on your finances and belongings. Venus clashes with Uranus, finding you having unexpected conversations!

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to pamper yourself. Sweet Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected shifts in your social life. Be careful with your spending today.

Leo

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest, buy Venus clashes with Uranus, which may bring some surprises! You’re breaking free from limiting arrangements.

Virgo

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon enters Cancer. Love and money planet Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected opportunities your way. You’re in an adventurous and experimental mood, and have no patience for closed-minded attitudes.

Libra

The moon enters Cancer, bringing your attention to your career. Your ruling planet Venus squares off with Uranus, finding you connecting with unexpected, eccentric people!

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, bringing intriguing opportunities your way! Venus clashes with rebel Uranus, finding you and your partners eager to experiment. Partnerships with closed-minded people may be tested.

Sagittarius

You’re reflecting on complicated financial matters like debts and taxes as the moon enters Cancer. Sweet Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus, finding you in an adventurous mood—you’re eager to break out of your everyday routine.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, bringing your focus to relationships, and unexpected shifts take place as romantic Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus. You’re eager to try new things and break out of old patterns!

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to reflect on wellness. Lovely Venus clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing important shifts to your relationships and personal life. You’re eager to try something new. Partnerships with people who are stuck in the past may be tested.

Pisces

A fun, romantic mood flows as the moon enters fellow water sign Cancer! Creative blocks are broken down. Venus clashes with electric Uranus, finding you having unexpected conversations.

