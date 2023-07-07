Daily Horoscope: July 8, 2023

Updates and upgrades can take place as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 1:48 AM. The moon mingles with Mercury in Cancer at 5:56 AM, encouraging communication. The moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 11:22 AM, inspiring our imaginations; this alignment bodes well for creating and enjoying art. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:22 PM, inspiring a transformative atmosphere, and we feel ready to try something we’ve never done before as the moon enters Aries at 3:19 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You may be connecting with your inner voice in a deep and significant way as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters your zodiac sign, too, Aries, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! This can be a wonderful time to reflect on your needs and focus on self care.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, and joins Neptune in Pisces, inspiring exciting developments in your social life. But carve out time to rest and catch up on quality alone time, too, as the moon enters Aries.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Capricorn, inspiring productive discussions about money or your career. Creativity flows as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. You can feel particularly glamorous at this time. The moon enters Aries, which could bring excitement to your social life, too.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Capricorn, which can bode well for communication within your relationships. A transformative energy flows between you and a partner as the moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A productive, problem-solving atmosphere flows as the moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning, making it an exciting time to explore new places and ideas.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging communication within your partnerships. A dreamy and romantic energy flows as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces! Passion is in the air as the moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aries later on, too, bringing your focus to money.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Creativity flows as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces, and your artistic skills or imagination can help a project move forward. Your focus turns to your relationships and connection in general as the moon enters Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Chance meetings may take place as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging communication. Romance flows as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. The moon aligns with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having a revealing discussion. The moon enters Aries today, too, finding you tackling your to-do list.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be in a dreamy, sentimental mood as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. You might be reconnecting with the past in a meaningful way. Your focus turns to your love life and your creative endeavors as the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury and Pluto, which are both in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, encouraging deep and meaningful communication. The moon enters Aries, bringing your attention to your home and family life, too.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which might bring an unexpected gift or support your way. An emotional breakthrough can take place! Communication gets a boost as the moon enters Aries later on.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on self care. You may be connecting with your inner voice and exploring your creative talents in a significant way as the moon meets your ruling planet Neptune, also in Pisces. Your attention turns to finances as the moon enters Aries.