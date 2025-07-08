Daily Horoscope: July 8, 2025

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius sharpens our emotional antennae and adds a restless pulse to the day, while the Sun in Cancer keeps us tethered to what feels familiar and safe. There’s a tug-of-war between comfort and curiosity, and neither side is wrong—it’s just about pacing. For some, this might look like an itch to explore; for others, a need to defend sacred routines. Stargazers, this isn’t about chasing something new or clinging to what was—it’s about holding space for both. The current sky invites a check-in: Where are we growing, and where are we gripping? Choose flexibility over frenzy, and awareness over assumption.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Waxing Gibbous Moon brushes up against Mars in a tense square, creating friction between instinct and intention. Aries, it might feel like you’re revving at a red light—ready to go, but held in place by something harder to name. Don’t bulldoze through it. Slowing down today could make tomorrow’s move feel a lot cleaner.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A supportive trine between Venus and Pluto retrograde stirs something potent beneath the surface—especially around connection, self-worth, and what you’re ready to release. Taurus, your instincts are sharp today, and Neptune’s sextile brings a dreamy kind of clarity. Don’t over-rationalize. Feel your way forward, especially when it comes to the people or spaces that nourish you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re in tune today, Gemini, but it’s not all smooth sailing. A near trine between the Moon and Ceres heightens emotional intelligence, while your ruler, Mercury, is nearly sextile with Makemake, nudging you to speak up for your people or principles. If you’re feeling misunderstood, clarify your needs. Not everything has to be a performance, especially when it’s really about connection.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cancer, you may feel a tug-of-war between needing comfort and speaking up. The Moon connects with Mercury and Ceres, urging you to express what makes you feel safe—but a square to Mars hints that emotions might come out sideways if they’re ignored. A near sextile to Makemake suggests your voice matters, especially when it’s grounded in care and community.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Today’s square between the Sun and Ceres highlights a tension between independence and interdependence. Leo, if something feels off in the way you’re giving or receiving care, trust that instinct and don’t power through it with pride. This is a moment to reassess how you show up for others—and how you let them show up for you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s alignment with Makemake, Ceres, and the Moon invites a moment of reflection around how you care for others—and how you let them care for you. Virgo, your instinct to fix and finesse everything can be powerful, but it shouldn’t eclipse your own needs. Today is about balance: between usefulness and rest, intellect and feeling, service and self-worth.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus makes a trine to Pluto retrograde and a near sextile to Neptune, casting a soft glow on themes of transformation and idealism. Libra, this could show up as an unexpected clarity around what you actually value, versus what you’ve just been told to want. Don’t rush to define or fix it. Sit in the complexity, and let your standards evolve.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Neptune’s ongoing sextile to Pluto retrograde helps amplify your inner radar, Scorpio, but a square with Haumea complicates how that intuition lands. You might feel compelled to act on a gut instinct, only to second-guess it just as quickly. Don’t interpret hesitation as failure. Venus lends a near trine, suggesting beauty in restraint. Let the truth come into focus before declaring it.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A near square between Jupiter and Makemake nudges you to question what you’re really standing for, Sagittarius. Conviction without clarity can lead to needless overextension, especially when you feel the urge to fix what was never yours to manage. Today’s challenge isn’t about silencing your principles, but examining whether they still match the reality you’re navigating. Not every hill needs a flag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The near sextile between Saturn and retrograde Pluto invites a pause, Capricorn. Not to stop building, but to reassess what the foundation is made of. Your sense of purpose might feel unshakable, but it’s worth asking if the drive behind it still fits who you are now. Let the transformation happen behind the scenes. You don’t need to announce the shift for it to be real.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s nothing screaming for your attention in the sky today, but that’s exactly what makes space for the kind of clarity you value, Aquarius. With Uranus now fully in Gemini, the mental wheels start spinning faster—but resist the urge to reinvent everything at once. You’re allowed to be curious without committing. Let the inspiration arrive, not overwhelm.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet is retrograde, and the sky’s offering a gentle nudge rather than a full-court press. Pisces, today’s near sextile to Venus and Pluto retrograde may bring a flicker of emotional insight—something small but meaningful. Be open to beauty that challenges you, or vulnerability that transforms you. You’re not being tested, you’re being tuned to something more real.

