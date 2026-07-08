Daily Horoscope: July 8, 2026

Wednesday has a split personality, and knowing that going in makes all the difference. The Moon settles into Taurus this morning — grounded, warm, a little indulgent — and that’s a decent foundation to build from. Then Uranus starts squaring Venus, stargazer, running a completely different current through the day. Something in your relationships, finances, or sense of security is getting rattled, and that isn’t a one-day situation. The Moon trines Venus this afternoon and offers a brief opening where things feel easy and the conversation flows. Use it before tonight, when the Moon squares Jupiter and the emotional register runs hot. Know your limits. The day ends better if you do.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Jupiter has been sextiling Mars for weeks, and today is the last full day of that window. The luck-meets-drive combination you’ve had access to is wrapping up, Aries. If there’s a move you’ve been meaning to make, a pitch to send, a door to knock on — today has the backing for it. Tomorrow, that changes. Use today while the odds are still in your favor.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon trines Venus this afternoon, and things feel easy — warm, comfortable, exactly the way you like it. Take that in, Taurus, because Uranus just started squaring Venus today. That ease is about to get some interference. Look around right now, while everything feels stable, and get clear on what you’d actually fight to keep. You’re going to need to know.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Moon squared Mercury this morning, and the day opens with a mismatch — what you’re feeling and what keeps coming out of your mouth are two different things. You know what you mean, Gemini. The translation is what’s broken. Mercury retrograde in Cancer has your communication running on an emotional frequency you’re not built for. Wait it out. The words will catch up.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon’s been in Aries, which for you is like trying to sleep on a trampoline — technically possible, just not restful. Today it moves into Taurus, Cancer, and you’ll feel the difference immediately. Something exhales. The Moon trines Venus this afternoon, and things soften. Just watch the evening — Moon squaring Jupiter turns one glass of wine into three. Know when enough is enough.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

All that warmth you put out — the big energy, the instinct to fill a room — has to come from somewhere. The Sun in Cancer is asking you to check the source, Leo. Not to dim anything, just to make sure what you’re drawing from is actually full. You can’t run on empty and still give people the best of you. Tend to that first.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Jupiter has been conjuncting Mercury retrograde for weeks, and if you’ve noticed your internal monologue running at full volume — every worry amplified, every loop feeling momentous — that configuration ends today, Virgo. The amplifier cuts out. Things that felt urgent last week will start to look like what they actually were: Mercury retrograde in Cancer making mountains out of feelings. Breathe. The volume’s coming down.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Uranus starts squaring Venus today, and the comfortable dynamic you’ve been maintaining is about to get interference it didn’t ask for. The Moon trines Venus this afternoon, and things feel warm, Libra — don’t mistake that for everything being settled. It’s a window, not a verdict. Use the warmth to have the conversation you’ve been smoothing over. Do it while conditions are still good.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s a difference between protecting something and holding it so tightly it can’t breathe. Pluto opposing Jupiter — building toward exact later this month — is pointing right at that, Scorpio. Something has been managed, contained, kept close for so long that you’ve started calling control the same thing as care. They’re not always the same. Consider what you’ve been gripping that actually needs room to move.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Tonight the Moon squares Jupiter, and everything you feel is going to feel like a lot — more urgent, more significant, more in need of an immediate response than it probably is. You’ll feel that square in your chest, Sagittarius. The instinct to act on all of it at once will be strong. Pick one thing. The rest can wait until the feeling levels out.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Not everything that feels urgent actually is. Saturn in Aries borrows Aries’ impatience and dresses it up as necessity — and if you’ve been moving faster than feels right lately, Capricorn, that’s probably why. Your instinct is the long game. The pressure to have it figured out by Friday isn’t your best judgment talking. It’s Saturn in a sign it doesn’t love. Slow back down.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus starts squaring Venus today, and while disruption in love isn’t new territory for you, this particular one is pointed. Something in a relationship — or your relationship to relationships — is getting shaken loose, Aquarius. You’ve probably been holding it at arm’s length anyway. What the square does is make that harder to sustain. The distance you’ve been comfortable with is about to get shorter.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde in Aries has one ask you’re not used to: stop sensing the room and figure out what you actually want. Not what would help, not what would make things easier for everyone — what do you want, Pisces, for yourself? Neptune turns the antenna inward, and Aries makes it personal. That’s your assignment for the next few months. Might as well start today.

Pisces monthly horoscope