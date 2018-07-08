Daily Horoscope: July 9, 2018

Mercury squares off with Jupiter at 5:14 AM—exciting news is shared, but if something seems too good (or scandalous) to be true, don’t buy it. The Moon in Taurus clashes with Venus at 12:10 PM, stirring tension around desire. The Moon enters busy, quick-witted Gemini at 12:58 PM and Venus enters down-to-earth Virgo at 10:32 PM.

Big conversations about money will arrive, but watch out for exaggeration—and look out for a message from a crush, too, as Venus enters Virgo. Your intuition is boosted as the Moon enters quick-witted Gemini.

Big conversations concerning your home, family, and your sense of security arrive today—it’s a dream big kind of energy, so watch out for exaggerations. The Moon enters Gemini, bringing excitement to your social life, and Venus enters Virgo, encouraging you to enjoy all that you’ve worked so hard to achieve.

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter this morning, creating an exciting and talkative energy—but don’t believe everything you hear. The Moon enters Gemini, shifting your focus to your career, and Venus enters your sign, putting you in a flirtatious mood and bringing you a dash of glamour!

Exciting conversations arrive today, but if something sounds exaggerated, it probably is! The Moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, putting you in an adventurous mood. Your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo, finding you more private than usual when it comes to romance.

Exciting conversations take place concerning your work as Mercury squares off with Jupiter. The Moon enters Gemini, illuminating the intimacy sector of your chart, and Venus enters Virgo, bringing blessings to your social life!

Communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter this morning, making for exciting conversations—but do your fact-checking! The Moon enters Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and Venus enters Virgo, bringing good vibes to your career.

Big conversations arrive concerning your social life— juicy information is shared, but watch out for exaggerations. The Moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to get reorganized. Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing blessings to your love life!

Exciting news (and likely some exaggeration) arises concerning your work and relationships. The Moon enters fellow air sign Gemini and Venus enters Virgo, bringing excitement to your sex life.

Communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter this morning. The Moon enters Gemini, finding you focused on home and family, and Venus enters Virgo, bringing good vibes to your relationships.

Big conversations are in the air today, but watch out for exaggerations. You’re craving excitement and depth in your life and relationships. You’re in a chatty mood as the Moon enters Gemini and you’re busy revamping your beauty routine as Venus enters Virgo.

Chatty Mercury clashes with planet of exaggeration Jupiter this morning, making your home and your relationships the big themes of the day. Your ruling planet Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing blessings of love and creativity your way.

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter today, so expect plenty of talk—but watch out for exaggerations and don’t overbook yourself. Venus enters Virgo, finding you in the mood to beautify your home.

