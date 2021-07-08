Daily Horoscope: July 9, 2021

The moon in creative water sign Cancer connects with electric Uranus at 1:38 PM, encouraging us to try something new! The new moon in Cancer arrives at 9:17 PM, inspiring emotional renewal and connecting us to our intuitions. Reflect on themes like self-love, protection, and care today. The new moon in Cancer invites us to explore what nourishment, safety, and fertility mean to us.

Aries

A fresh start arrives in your home and family life with the new moon in Cancer. It’s a lovely time to redecorate or renovate your space, and you may be moving. Reflect on what comfort means to you.

Taurus

Today’s new moon is all about communication for you, Taurus, and a new discussion may begin. You’re reconnecting with your intuition, and sharing important information with those around you.

Gemini

A fresh start arrives in your finances with the new moon in Cancer. You may be rethinking your budget or perhaps new income or valuable items may come your way! Cancer is all about security, and this new moon finds you reflecting on that.

Cancer

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Cancer! This is a moment of emotional renewal: You’re reconnecting with yourself, and as a result, important shifts are taking place in your relationships. You’re presenting a new side of yourself to the world.

Leo

Today’s new moon in Cancer encourages you to carve out plenty of time to unwind. It’s a wonderful moment to connect with your intuition and your spiritual practice.

Virgo

A new cycle is beginning in your social life thanks to today’s new moon in Cancer! You may be connecting with new friends or with groups or communities that share your interests. You’re more of a do-er than a dreamer, Virgo, but it’s a lovely new moon for wish-making!

Libra

Today’s new moon in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career! A new chapter regarding your work and reputation is beginning. It’s a wonderful time to dream up goals: What do you want to be known for, and how do you want to spend your time in the future?

Scorpio

A new adventure begins with today’s new moon in Cancer. You may be excited to plan a vacation or be inspired by a new course of study. New opportunities are coming your way!

Sagittarius

You’re wiping the slate clean with today’s new moon in Cancer. It’s a powerful time to pay off a debt and get closure, too. A partnership may be deepening as you merge resources.

Capricorn

A fresh start in your relationships takes place thanks to the new moon in Cancer. If you’re looking for a partner, now is an exciting time, and if you’re already teamed up with someone, this new moon invites new energy in!

Aquarius

Today’s new moon in Cancer is fantastic for dropping old patterns and picking up new habits. You may be starting a new job, gig, or project. It’s a fantastic time to reorganize yourself.

Pisces

Today’s new moon in fellow water sign Cancer inspires romance and creativity, and finds you in a celebratory mood! A fresh start is here. You’re opening up to more pleasure and joy in your life!

