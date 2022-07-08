Daily Horoscope: July 9, 2022

Communication planet Mercury, which is currently in receptive, sensitive water sign Cancer, squares off with the planet of expansion, Jupiter, in fire sign Aries at 2:14 AM, inspiring a very busy atmosphere! It would be wise not to overbook your schedule. Keep an open mind but watch out for exaggerations. Lots of talk may take place today!

The moon connects with the sun at 7:10 AM, inspiring confidence and creativity, and some surprises might pop up as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 8:34 AM. The moon squares off with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, in Aquarius, at 7:04 PM, perhaps finding us setting boundaries. Maturity and commitment are highlighted. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 8:46 PM, inspiring imaginations and encouraging you to connect with your inner voice.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Mercury in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which can find you having a big conversation about your home or family life. The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces, and you may be eager to explore your spirituality.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

A big conversation could take place today as Mercury in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you running into someone unexpected!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury is in Cancer and it squares off with Jupiter in Aries today, which can find you having a big conversation about money. The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces, and you’re creatively inspired!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury is in your sign, Cancer, and it squares off with Jupiter in Aries today, which can find you having exciting conversations about your career! The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces, bringing an inspiring idea your way. An exciting journey is beginning…

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could find you exploring an exciting opportunity! The moon in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, and you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) reorganizing plans or commitments.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Excitement could pop up in your social life today as your ruling planet Mercury is in Cancer and squares off with Jupiter in Aries! The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected news. You and your partners may connect on a deep, intuitive level as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mercury in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which might find you having a big, exciting conversation about your career. The moon in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, encouraging you to reorganize your budget and to set boundaries around spending.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

A big conversation can take place as Mercury in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries. The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. A surprising meeting can occur as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Big conversations about themes like love or money can take place as Mercury in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in fellow fire sign Aries. Keep your plans flexible and watch out for exaggerations. The moon in Scorpio also encourages you to get cozy at home as it connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Big conversations about your personal life can take place as Mercury in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to break free from limiting circumstances.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mercury in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could find you making big plans—just be careful not to overcommit yourself. Surprising emotions may surface as the moon in Scorpio opposes your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. The moon also squares off with your other ruling planet, Saturn, which is in your sign, encouraging you to set boundaries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury in fellow water sign Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could find you having exciting conversations concerning money. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing exciting news. The moon also mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, finding you exploring an intriguing opportunity.