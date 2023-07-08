Daily Horoscope: July 9, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 7:57 PM, inspiring an understanding and compassionate atmosphere. Communication flows very easily. Our imaginations and intuitions are especially strong. There’s a boost in emotional connection, too. The moon in Aries squares off with the sun in Cancer at 9:48 PM, which could find us ready to make a big change, perhaps overcoming shyness or indecision.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A deep discussion about emotions can take place today as Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon is in your sign, Aries, and today it squares off with the sun in Cancer, which could find you taking action regarding a situation at home, with family, or in your personal life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Inspiring social connections form as Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. Creativity flows and people may be in an especially understanding, open-minded mood.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is in Cancer and today it connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can bode well for discussions concerning your career or finances. A brilliant idea on how to build abundance or share your talents could arise.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury is in your sign, Cancer, and today it aligns with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you having an inspiring discussion. An exciting invitation to travel may come your way. An emotional breakthrough takes place.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A revelation can take place as Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. You may learn something important about your feelings or your past. You could be connecting with your intuition in a very deep way today.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a gentle atmosphere for communication within your relationships. This can be a lovely time to talk about feelings, fears, and fantasies!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a productive atmosphere for talking about your future goals and wishes, and to engage with the creative aspects of the projects you’re working on.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, creating a healing, connective atmosphere for communication. An inspiring message from afar may arrive. A deep discussion about feelings takes place.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An emotionally clarifying discussion can take place as Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. Your intuition might feel especially strong. An understanding about something that took place in the past could arise.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a harmonious atmosphere for communication within your relationships. This can be a very powerful time to discuss emotions, dreams, and wishes.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An inspiring discussion about building abundance and wealth could take place as Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. You can make great strides toward completing a creative project, too.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, inspiring a fantastic atmosphere for flirting with a crush, connecting deeply with a lover, creating art, or simply enjoying yourself!