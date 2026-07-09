Daily Horoscope: July 9, 2026

Venus moves into Virgo today, and the questions change. Leo asked how things felt; Virgo asks how they actually hold up over time. That transition hits relationships, finances, and self-worth all at once, stargazer, and Chiron trining Venus on this exact entry day gives the whole reckoning a healing quality underneath it. Something you’ve been underselling about yourself is getting a second look today — really don’t brush it off. Tonight, the Sun sextiles the Moon, and the day closes with inner and outer in unusual agreement. Between the Venus ingress and that late evening sextile, today has considerably more going for it than it might look like at first glance.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You usually operate on pure instinct — fast, direct, no second-guessing. Neptune sextiling Mars today adds something to that, Aries. The drive is there, but it’s got an imaginative quality, the way an idea arrives fully formed before you can explain where it came from. Follow that one. Not every move needs a logical case. The best ones sometimes start as a feeling you can’t shake.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus moves into Virgo today, and your whole relationship to pleasure gets a recalibration. Leo was warm and indulgent. Virgo wants to know what’s actually good — not just enjoyable but durable. For you, that’s a comfortable distinction, Taurus. Chiron trining Venus adds a healing note to the entry. Something you’ve undervalued about yourself is about to get a second look.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve spent the last week trying to outrun Mercury retrograde — rewording, reclarifying, sending the follow-up to the follow-up. It’s not working, Gemini. No new aspects today, just the retrograde sitting in Cancer asking you to do the one thing you find hardest: stop filling the silence. Whatever you’ve been talking around is still there. Let it be there without narrating it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Most of the time there’s a gap between how you feel and what you’re willing to show — you manage that distance carefully, Cancer, and you’re good at it. Tonight, the Sun sextiles the Moon, and that gap closes. What you feel and how you come across are actually in sync. Let yourself be that legible. It won’t feel as vulnerable as you’re expecting.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Saturn has been squaring the Sun all week, and you’ve felt every bit of it — the scrutiny, the pressure, the sense that nothing you do is quite enough. Tonight, the Sun sextiles the Moon, Leo, and for a few hours, that weight lifts. Not gone, just off. Let yourself have a good evening without bracing for the next thing. The hard week deserves that much.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Venus moves into your sign today, and if you’ve ever wondered whether anyone notices the care you put into things — the attention, the precision, the thoroughness — the sky is answering that today. They notice. Chiron trining Venus adds a healing layer, Virgo. The story you’ve been telling yourself about being too critical, too exacting, too much — it’s due for revision.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus in Leo lets you smooth things over, keep the vibe good, and avoid the harder questions. Venus moves into Virgo today, Libra, and Virgo wants to know what’s actually working — not just what feels pleasant. Uranus is still squaring Venus and rattling things from the outside. Between the two, something you’ve been finessing is about to get a clearer look than you’ve been giving it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re used to transformation arriving as a rupture — something breaks, something ends, you rebuild. Pluto sextiling Neptune suggests what’s changing right now isn’t doing that, Scorpio. It’s slower, like water wearing down stone: invisible until suddenly everything looks different and you can’t pinpoint when it started. Don’t wait for a decisive moment to confirm it. The change is already in progress.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re a seeker by nature — always moving, always looking for the next thing that’s going to make sense of everything. Neptune trining Jupiter today offers something different, Sagittarius: the meaning you’ve been chasing is already present. It won’t reveal itself through more movement. It comes through staying put long enough to feel it. Try stillness as a strategy today. Just for a few hours.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve gotten pretty bad at receiving input from other people — good or bad, you deflect and move on. Saturn squaring the Sun has put you under scrutiny lately, Capricorn, and some of what’s coming back isn’t criticism. It’s information. Possibly even recognition. Let it in before you wave it off. You don’t have to earn feedback twice before it counts.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You usually want to understand an idea before you trust it — run the logic, check the system, make sure it holds. Neptune sextiling Uranus today doesn’t work that way, Aquarius. What’s arriving right now is coming as an image or impulse, not a fully formed argument. Let it exist without organizing it first. The best thinking sometimes starts as something you can’t explain yet.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve probably been told you’re too dreamy, too impractical, too in your head. Neptune trining Jupiter today says otherwise, Pisces. That imagination you’ve been half-apologizing for is one of the better assets you’ve got right now. The ability to hold a vision longer than is comfortable, to believe in something before it’s provable — that’s not a flaw. Stop treating it like one.

Pisces monthly horoscope