Daily Horoscope: June 1, 2022

The moon enters sensitive and protective water sign Cancer at 1:49 AM, encouraging us to reflect on the systems we have in place to nurture us and help keep us safe and comfortable…but as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 9:35 AM, we may be itching to get out of that comfort zone! The moon connects with Venus in Taurus at 11:24 AM, inspiring a friendly, easygoing atmosphere, and squares off with Mars in Aries at 1:31 PM, finding us feeling ready to make a big move! Just watch out for impatience or short tempers.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Cancer today, activating the home and family sector of your chart—but you’re eager to make some big changes in your personal life as the moon squares off with Jupiter and your ruling planet Mars, both in Aries. You’re in a significant period of growth at this time, and the moon mingles with Venus in Taurus, which can bode well for your finances.

Taurus

The moon enters intuitive water sign Cancer today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Big ideas are pursued as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars in Aries, and helpful connections can form as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth, and as the moon squares off with lucky Jupiter and action planet Mars, both in Aries, great strides toward your goals may be made. A gentle energy flows as the moon mingles with Venus in Taurus.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! It can be an exciting time in your career as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars, both in courageous fire sign Aries. You’re feeling especially popular as the moon mingles with sweet Venus in Taurus.

Leo

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Big adventures are on the way as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars in fellow fire sign Aries. The moon connects with Venus in Taurus, boding well for your career.

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and exciting developments can take place in your work with others as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars in Aries. An easy energy flows as the moon connects with Venus in fellow earth sign Taurus.

Libra

Your focus is on your career today as the moon enters Cancer. Shifts in your partnerships, in love or at work, take place as the moon squares off with the planet of growth, Jupiter, and the planet of action, Mars, both in your opposite sign, Aries. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus in Taurus, which might bode well for your finances.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, bringing new opportunities your way. The energy is especially proactive, and you may be ready to implement some big changes as the moon squares off with Jupiter and your ruling planet Mars in Aries. The moon connects with Venus in Taurus, inspiring sweetness in relationships.

Sagittarius

You’re tackling financial issues like debts, taxes, or shared resources as the moon enters Cancer. On an emotional level, you’re sorting out what’s truly meaningful to you as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter and Mars, both in fire sign Aries. This can be an exciting period of growth, creativity, and romance! The moon mingles with Venus in Taurus, inspiring sensuality.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! The moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars in Aries, which can find you making great changes at home. The moon mingles with Venus in fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring romance and creativity.

Aquarius

Your focus turns to wellness as the moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer. A change in your routine may take place as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars in Aries. The energy is especially productive! The moon connects with Venus in Taurus, inspiring an easygoing energy at home.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and excitement can arrive as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter and action planet Mars, both in Aries! Good news or encouragement may arrive as the moon connects with Venus in Taurus.