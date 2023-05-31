Daily Horoscope: June 1, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 2:04 AM, encouraging us to examine things from a new perspective. Watch out for exaggerations! People might feel impatient as the moon squares off with Mars in Leo at 8:11 AM… beware of big egos. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 3:31 PM, inspiring responsibility and focus.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Keep your spending in check as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. A passionate energy may be in the air as the moon squares off with Mars in Leo, but go slow and try to avoid impulsivity. Make time for rest as the moon mingles with Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for connection. An over-the-top energy flows, and some drama may arise as the moon squares off with Mars in Leo. Things can feel more grounded as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Try not to overextend yourself as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Find a balance between rest and taking care of your responsibilities. An urgent discussion may take place as the moon squares off with Mars in Leo, and solid plans for the future can come together as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus, which might stir up big drama in your social life! Watch your spending as the moon squares off with Mars in Leo. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a productive atmosphere for discussing future plans.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Mars in your zodiac sign, Leo, which can find you taking action in a situation at home or in your personal life. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for discussing commitments.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Exciting discussions can take place as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus, but do watch out for exaggerations. A supportive atmosphere flows in your relationships as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Big decisions about money can be made as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. The moon squares off with Mars in Leo, which might also spark some drama in your social life. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for taking care of your responsibilities!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Scorpio, opposes Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you and a partner reaching an important turning point in your relationship. A decision about your career or the future could be made as the moon squares off with Mars in Leo. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a grounding, supportive atmosphere.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus and squares off with Mars in Leo, which may find you torn between embarking on a new adventure or slowing down and getting some rest. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for tending to issues at home or in your personal life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Over-the-top drama in your social life or love life might steal your attention today as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus, but the moon also connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for communication and planning for the future.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Mars in Leo, which can find you and your partners making important decisions about the future. Try not to make impulsive moves and watch out for short tempers. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a grounding atmosphere that might benefit discussions about money.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus, which might bring big news your way! Just watch out for exaggerations. The moon squares off with Mars in Leo, inspiring productivity, but be mindful of short tempers. The moon connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere, especially as you take care of your responsibilities.