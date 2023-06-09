Daily Horoscope: June 10, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini at 3:31 PM, encouraging us to ask questions about the hunches we have. This could be an effective time to do research. A breakthrough in understanding may take place, and we might finally get something big off our minds. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus at 5:21 PM, inspiring creativity and experimentation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your intuition and ask big questions that are on your mind. Surprising answers may be found as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini, which could find you making an important choice about how—and with whom—you spend your time, energy, and other resources. The moon aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, and you may be picking a surprising option.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in your sign, Gemini, which could find you making a big move in your career. Make time to connect with your intuition; you may learn something surprising about yourself as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Emotional breakthroughs can take place as the moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini. The moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, too, which could find you connecting with unexpected and exciting people.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be making important decisions about which dreams you want to pursue as the moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini. The moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing some unexpected attention your way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini, which could find you making important decisions about who you partner with in your career. The moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which may mean rearranging your schedule in a surprising way. You might embark on an unexpected adventure!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be rearranging your routine or ending an old habit today as the moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini. You’re ready for something totally new as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A passionate, creative atmosphere flows as the moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini. You may connect with surprising people as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini, which could find a deep change taking place within you, one that could have a great impact on your relationships. Keep your plans flexible as the moon aligns with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Plans may be rearranged as the moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini, and unexpected invitations and messages could arrive as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with the sun in Gemini, which could find you making an important investment in whatever (or whoever) brings you joy! The moon aligns with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making surprising changes at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in your sign, Pisces, squares off with the sun in Gemini, which could find you reconnecting with the past in some significant way, or you may be rearranging things at home. Surprising news could arrive as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.