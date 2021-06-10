Daily Horoscope: June 11, 2021

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 3:23 AM, encouraging us to reflect on how we can best take care of ourselves. The moon connects with Jupiter at 7:28 AM, inspiring an open-hearted atmosphere. Mars enters bold fire sign Leo at 9:34 AM, bringing a burst of confidence! Mars in regal Leo is in-charge, fearless, and knows what it wants.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Your ruling planet Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! Your creative juices are flowing and it’s an exciting time for romance.

Taurus

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and Mars enters Leo, spurring you into action, especially when it comes to things at home, with your family, or concerning your living situation.

Gemini

Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Cancer. Action planet Mars also enters Leo today, finding you in a very straightforward mood when it comes to communication.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to touch base with yourself and your emotions. You’re tackling financial concerns as Mars enters regal Leo.

Leo

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but action planet Mars also enters your sign today, boosting your energy! You’re feeling fearless, Leo!

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer, inspiring you to connect with friends, and on an emotional level, finding you dreaming up wishes for the future. Mars enters Leo, making this a powerful period for letting go.

Libra

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves enters Cancer. It’s also an exciting time in your social life as fiery Mars enters Leo! You’re energized to connect with friends and network.

Scorpio

The moon enters Cancer, inspiring you to plan your next adventure! Your ruling planet Mars enters passionate Leo, propelling you forward in your career.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Cancer, finding you addressing complex financial situations like debts and taxes. Warrior planet Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo, bringing a boost of luck and vitality! It’s an exciting time for school, travel, and publishing.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. You and your partners are addressing issues regarding shared resources as Mars enters Leo. You’re also cutting off situations that no longer benefit you. It’s a powerful time to settle a debt.

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to reflect on your routine and habits: How can you take better care of yourself day to day? Mars enters your opposite sign Leo, revving up the relationship sector of your chart! Your partners are approaching things in a straightforward fashion.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring romance and creativity! You’re feeling productive and energized to tackle your to-do list as Mars enters Leo.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.