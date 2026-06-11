Daily Horoscope: June 11, 2026

There’s a low-grade restlessness in the air today that most people will feel before they can name it. The Moon is moving through a tense stretch of the sky, squaring some of the heavier hitters along the way, and emotions have a way of showing up uninvited on days like this, and expecting to be dealt with. Something about what you need versus what you’ve been willing to say out loud is getting harder to ignore, stargazer. The Sun squaring Eris is giving everyone a sharper edge than usual — that’s not a warning, just good to know going in. Let what’s true have some air today. It’s been waiting long enough.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Not knowing what you want is its own special torture, and Mars stuck in Taurus hasn’t helped much. The drive is there, but the direction isn’t, and that gap is maddening. Here’s the thing, Aries: aim at nothing and you’ll hit it every time. Take today to seriously figure out what you’re actually chasing before you start running full speed.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Wanting something from someone — not a favor, but actual emotional support — is one of the harder asks for you. Venus in Cancer has those needs rising to the surface right now, and the Moon squaring it today means you can’t just rationalize the feeling away. Needing people doesn’t make you a liability, Taurus. It makes you human. Let someone in.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You have a gift for context, except when you use it to argue yourself out of asking for what you need. Mercury squaring Makemake today puts that habit front and center, Gemini. You don’t have to build a whole case before making a request. You’re allowed to want something without justifying it to death. Just say it. No preamble required.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

By mid-afternoon, you’ll have absorbed four other people’s moods and called them your own. The Moon squaring Jupiter, Venus, and Pluto today means the emotional volume is high and your antenna is fully up. Check in with yourself, Cancer — what’s actually yours right now, and what did you pick up from someone else? That distinction matters more today than most.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You want to say the thing that changes the room and still have everyone walk out loving you for it. The Sun squaring Eris today is making that particular balancing act harder than usual. Real disruption has a cost, Leo, and you’ve always known that. So ask yourself: is what you’re holding back protecting you, or just keeping you comfortable? Big difference.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re good at identifying what other people need and figuring out how to deliver it. The problem is you’ve run that system so long you’ve forgotten to run it on yourself. Mercury squaring Makemake today is pointing at that gap, Virgo. When did you last advocate for something you needed? Not someone else. You. Think about it. Then actually do it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You said yes when you meant no, and now you’re annoyed at everyone involved except yourself. That’s the move, Libra — absorb the inconvenience, keep the peace, then wonder why you’re irritated by dinnertime. The Moon squaring Venus today is making that pattern a little harder to ignore. Nobody’s making you agree to things you don’t want. That part’s on you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something you’ve had a tight grip on is starting to slip, and the harder you hold, the worse it feels. The Moon squaring Pluto retrograde today is that specific kind of pressure — not a crisis, just the universe making clear that your control over this was always partly an illusion. Let go first, Scorpio. It’s less embarrassing than being pried off.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You said yes to three things this week because you meant it every time, and now you’re staring down a schedule that belongs to someone with more hours in their day. The Moon squaring Jupiter today is the bill coming due on your own enthusiasm, Sagittarius. Wanting everything isn’t a flaw. But “not yet” is a complete sentence. Start using it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’d rather redo something yourself than explain it to someone else, and that works right up until it doesn’t. You’re getting close to that wall, Capricorn. The stuff piling up on your plate didn’t all have to be yours — some of it you just never thought to hand off. Delegation isn’t defeat. It’s actually how the best ones do it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve made yourself very interesting and slightly impossible to reach, and most days that feels like a feature. Today, it might feel a little more like a bug. Uranus in Gemini keeps your mind electric and your edges sharp, Aquarius, but there’s a difference between being hard to define and being hard to know. Some people are still trying. Let them.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You know exactly how to take care of people. You notice when someone’s off, you show up, you make it better. Neptune sextiling Ceres today turns that lens on you, Pisces — and the view is overdue. When did you last tend to yourself? Not for anyone else’s benefit. Just because you needed it. The well runs dry, too. Go refill it.

Pisces monthly horoscope