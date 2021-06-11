Daily Horoscope: June 12, 2021

The moon in nurturing water sign Cancer meets sweet Venus at 2:59 AM, inspiring an affectionate and easygoing atmosphere. The moon connects with brilliant Uranus at 5:11 AM, finding us having some a-ha moments!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Cancer finds you getting cozy at home and you’re in the mood to redecorate as the moon meets the planet of beauty, Venus. The moon also connects with Uranus, finding you experimenting with new ways to approach things in your personal life.

Taurus

The moon in Cancer meets your ruling planet Venus, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere. It’s a lovely time for communication, though you may be saying some surprising things as the moon connects with Uranus.

Gemini

You’re focused on your finances today as the moon moves through Cancer, and some gifts may arrive as the moon meets sweet Venus! Your intuition is sharp as the moon connects with Uranus.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! You’re feeling flirtatious as the moon meets Venus, having an easy time drawing people toward you. Unexpected connections take place in your social life as the moon connects with Uranus.

Leo

Make plenty of time to unwind and dream today, Leo. The moon in Cancer meets Venus, creating a sweet atmosphere. Creative ideas abound as the moon mingles with electric Uranus.

Virgo

It’s an exciting time to connect with friends and network as the moon moves through Cancer, and exciting, unexpected ideas are shared as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Libra

The moon in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you’re feeling popular as the moon meets your ruling planet Venus. It’s an exciting time to stand in the spotlight!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. Lucky energy flows as the moon meets harmony-loving Venus. Your partners have exciting ideas as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on the give-and-take in your relationships. A gift may come your way as the moon meets Venus. An unexpected solution comes as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon in Cancer illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, and easy energy flows around connection as the moon meets lovely Venus. The moon mingles with Uranus, bringing unexpected fun!

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you tackling your to-do list today, and easy energy flows while you get your chores done as the moon meets Venus. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, finding you changing things up at home.

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, creating a romantic atmosphere, especially as it meets Venus, inspiring an affectionate and creative energy! Unexpected ideas are shared as the moon connects with Uranus.

