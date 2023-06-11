Daily Horoscope: June 12, 2023

The moon in Aries aligns with Mars in Leo at 8:35 AM, inspiring confidence and bringing a boost in willpower! This could be a powerful day to make a stand. We can feel powerful and in control, plus, the moon connects with the sun in Gemini at 11:59 PM, inspiring a supportive, communicative atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Aries, and it connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Leo, inspiring a hugely passionate atmosphere! The moon aligns with the sun in Gemini, helping communication flow.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo, inspiring an emotional breakthrough. A productive discussion about big dreams, and gaining the resources to make them come true, could take place as the moon aligns with the sun in Gemini.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Communications could move along quickly today as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo. The moon aligns with the sun in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo, inspiring a productive atmosphere in your career or around communications about money—but prioritize rest and relaxation as the moon aligns with the sun in Gemini.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in your sign, Leo, inspiring an uplifting, exciting atmosphere! An exciting adventure may take place. A fun mood flows in your social life as the moon aligns with the sun in Gemini.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo, which could find you having an emotional breakthrough. You may feel relieved of something that’s been bugging you. The moon aligns with the sun in Gemini, which can also bode well for your career.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You could connect with very exciting people today as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo! The moon aligns with the sun in Gemini, which can bode well for communication. Inspiring discussions about future plans and goals may be explored.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Leo, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your career! Tricky problems could be resolved as the moon aligns with the sun in clever Gemini.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo, inspiring a fun, exciting atmosphere! You might feel a bit competitive. Romance and creativity flow. The moon aligns with the sun in Gemini, which can bode well for communication!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A productive, supportive feeling flows in your personal life as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo. The moon aligns with the sun in Gemini, which could find you easily tackling your to-do list.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Exciting discussions take place as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo, and fun, romance, and creativity abound as the moon aligns with the sun in fellow air sign Gemini!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Leo, which can bode well for discussions about money or your responsibilities. You could be getting a lot of work accomplished today! The moon aligns with the sun in Gemini, inspiring an easygoing energy at home.