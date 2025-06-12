Daily Horoscope: June 12, 2025

The full Moon’s move into Capricorn means emotions come with spreadsheets. Sentiment doesn’t disappear—it just gets sorted, stacked, and silently evaluated. With the Sun in Gemini, thoughts run wild, but the Moon demands results. Expect clarity, but don’t expect it to feel soft. This lunation wants progress, not pity. What you commit to now will echo—make sure it’s something real.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Listen, Aries: Mars is squaring both Makemake and Haumea, which means your gut says go, but the universe is yelling not like that. Tension’s high between what you want and what actually works—for your body, your cause, your crew. You’re not broken; you’re just being forced to slow down and do it right.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Venus–Mars square today is kicking up some friction—internally or with someone who doesn’t quite speak your love language. Luckily, Mercury’s sextile softens the edge, and a trine with Makemake clears space to focus on what actually supports you. Taurus, you don’t need to bulldoze forward. Recalibrate. Comfort can still be earned without selling out your peace.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Gemini, Mercury’s drifting out of a conjunction with Jupiter, dialing down the cosmic volume but leaving behind a big idea worth sitting with. A near opposition to the full Moon pulls emotions to the surface, but a trine to Haumea steadies the signal: trust your instincts. Mars still sextiles in support—momentum’s on your side, if your heart’s in it too.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

With the Moon sliding into Capricorn, you’re feeling a little out of your element, Cancer—too exposed, too expected to keep it together. A lingering trine with Venus offers some softness, but the squares to Neptune and Saturn hit where it hurts: boundaries, illusions, expectations. Jupiter’s opposition pushes growth, but not without discomfort. Don’t confuse stability with silence. Speak up.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With the Sun sextile to Mars, there’s momentum behind your moves—just the way Leo likes it. But a near opposition from the full Moon could stir up unexpected feels, especially if something’s not aligning with your vision. A near-trine with Haumea says: trust your gut over the noise. Instinct isn’t ego, Leo—it’s your inner compass finally speaking up.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury squares Makemake today, stirring tension between your urge to be of service and how you connect with the collective. Virgo, it’s okay if your usual systems aren’t cutting it right now. A near-trine with Haumea gives intuitive clarity, even as the Moon lingers just shy of opposition. Your instincts are sharp—just don’t confuse control with care.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Venus in a sextile to Mercury, conversations feel smoother, smarter, and maybe even a little flirtier. But Libra, an opposition to Haumea stirs up friction between polished words and raw instinct. Not everything has to sound perfect to be true. You’re allowed to feel uncertain and still be right. Let intuition speak—even if it mumbles.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s squaring Venus today, so relationship friction is real—and Scorpio, you feel it before anyone even says a word. But with soft sextiles to Ceres, Neptune, and Saturn, there’s depth waiting if you’re willing to swim in it. Emotional clarity won’t come from control right now. Let vulnerability in the door before you decide it’s a threat.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s opposition to the full Moon has you questioning everything—your path, your people, your purpose. Classic Sagittarius chaos, but with higher emotional stakes. The trine to Haumea says your instincts do know the way, even if your brain won’t stop spiraling. Let your restlessness guide you inward today. Not every answer needs a plane ticket or a hot take.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s sextile with Uranus cracks open the door to change—but Capricorn, the square with Jupiter means not all growth feels good right away. You’re wired to push through, to prove, to perfect. But what if the real flex is letting go of the plan? Unexpected clarity lives in chaos today. Don’t ignore it just because it didn’t RSVP.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus squaring Mars means your urge to disrupt is clashing with someone else’s urge to dominate. Aquarius, you don’t mind shaking the table—but today, it might flip. There’s a difference between breaking tradition and burning it all down. You’re still mostly in Taurus territory, so ground yourself before launching the next revolution. Your weirdness deserves strategy, not just sparks.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s creeping into a square with Mercury, and Pisces, your inner world might not translate well today. Miscommunication is likely—not because you’re wrong, but because not everyone speaks dream. You’re drifting closer to Aries energy, which pushes for action over emotion. Try not to rush clarity. Let your thoughts simmer. They’ll land where they need to, eventually.

