Daily Horoscope: June 12, 2026

It’s Friday, and the sky is actually cooperating today. The Moon conjunct Mars in Taurus means the energy is there and it has an appetite — not frantic, just ready. Moon sextiling Mercury means whatever you’ve been struggling to put into words has a better shot at coming out right today, stargazer. The Sun sextiling Eris is giving everyone a little extra nerve, which is useful if you’ve been waiting for a reason to say or do something you’ve been sitting on. The one complication is Venus squaring Chiron, which has a way of putting old wounds right in the path of good things. Notice that when it happens. Then step around it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

It’s Friday, and your body knows it before your brain catches up. The Moon conjunct Mars today is basically a starting pistol, and for once, the energy is right there waiting for you. The catch, Aries: Mars is still in Taurus, so this isn’t a sprint — it’s an appetite. Feed it something that actually satisfies you tonight. Don’t waste it on something small.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something good is right in front of you — and if you’re honest, that’s exactly what’s making you nervous. Venus squaring Chiron today is poking at a specific old wound, the one that makes receiving feel riskier than giving. You’re allowed to have nice things, Taurus. You’re allowed to let people mean something to you. The door doesn’t have to stay half-closed forever.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re funny, you’re quick, and you’ve used both to change the subject when something actually got to you. The Moon sextiling Mercury today means your words and your feelings are on the same frequency for once, Gemini. That’s not nothing. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to say — the one without the joke at the end — say it straight today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve been feeling something for a while now and doing what you do — holding it, turning it over, waiting until you’re absolutely sure before you let it mean anything. The Moon conjunct Mars today is the push you’ve been sitting on, Cancer. The feeling has legs now. You don’t have to just tend to it anymore. Go do something with it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Some people call it “a lot.” You call it knowing exactly who you are. The Sun sextiling Eris today makes your particular brand of intensity feel less like a liability and more like the whole point. Stop explaining yourself to rooms that were never going to get it, Leo. The right people don’t need the disclaimer. Walk in like you know that.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You have a habit of taking a perfectly clear feeling and analyzing it until you’ve picked it apart completely. The Moon sextiling Mercury today is one of those uncommon windows where your emotional and analytical sides are cooperating. When something feels right today, Virgo, try not to immediately audit it. Your gut has already done the work. You’re allowed to trust it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve spent a long time being easy to be around — flexible, warm, never too much. Venus squaring Chiron today is asking an uncomfortable question: how much of that is actually you, and how much is just fear with good manners? There’s a difference, Libra, and somewhere you already know which one’s been running the show. Friday’s a good day to get honest about it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You are very good at being known just enough — letting people in at exactly the level you’ve decided is safe, then wondering why they don’t fully get you. Pluto retrograde has been working on that particular habit for a while now, Scorpio. Nobody’s saying tear the whole thing down. But letting one person see one more thing than usual might surprise you both.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter conjunct Venus in Cancer is basically the sky telling you to sit inside something good for five minutes without planning what comes next. You’re great at arriving, Sagittarius — it’s the staying that gets complicated. Tonight, something warm is available to you, something that doesn’t need to be optimized or turned into a story. Just let it be a good Friday. That’s allowed.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re better at having a productive weekend than an enjoyable one, and somewhere around Sunday night, you’ll wonder why you feel sort of…empty. Saturn in Aries has had you running on obligation for weeks. So here’s a question for tonight, Capricorn: what would you actually do this weekend if nothing counted toward anything? Not a goal. Not a milestone. Just something you wanted.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Emotions have a way of showing up when you finally stop moving, which is probably why you stay so busy. It’s Friday, the week is loosening its grip, and something you’ve been successfully outrunning might catch up tonight. That’s not a threat, Aquarius — it’s just what happens when you give yourself a second to actually breathe. You’re allowed to feel it. You won’t dissolve.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve written three endings to something that hasn’t started yet, and at least one of them made you cry a little. That’s yours, Pisces — the imagination is a gift until it’s running unsupervised on a Friday night. The story in your head isn’t the one available to you. Neptune in Aries has been pushing you toward action for months. Go find out what’s there.

Pisces monthly horoscope