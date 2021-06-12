Daily Horoscope: June 13, 2021

The moon in water sign Cancer connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:06 AM, bringing a boost in intuition, and sweet Venus connects with Uranus at 1:38 AM, inspiring us to try something new and have fun! Deep emotions surface as the moon opposes power planet Pluto at 7:16 AM.

The moon enters fire sign Leo at 2:22 PM, encouraging us to connect with our heart’s desire. The moon meets fiery Mars at 5:08 PM, brining a boost in energy, but we’re feeling sleepy as the sun clashes with foggy Neptune at 7:40 PM. People are feeling sensitive; watch out for lazy behavior or lies.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring fun and creativity! A playful and flirtatious energy flows. Unexpected gifts may arrive as Venus mingle with Uranus—but there’s also a lazy, hazy atmosphere as the sun clashes with Neptune. Don’t overbook yourself, and catch up on rest.

Taurus

You’re focused on home and family life today as the moon enters Leo. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Uranus, creating an exciting atmosphere for flirting, but the sun clashes with hazy Neptune, which may make for a lazy energy.

Gemini

The moon enters Leo today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and Venus mingles with Uranus, inspiring creativity. But nothing is straightforward as the sun clashes with Neptune! People are feeling sensitive today, so go slow.

Cancer

The moon enters luxurious Leo today, bringing your focus to finances. Venus connects with Uranus, which finds you connecting with exciting and unexpected people. Just don’t overbook yourself; your busy mind needs a break as the sun clashes with Neptune.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo! Make time to pamper yourself. Venus connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected fun—but the sun clashes with Neptune, which may bring some confusion to your social life.

Virgo

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to take a break and relax. Venus mingles with Uranus, creating a fun, bubbly atmosphere. However, things may feel emotionally sensitive in your relationships as the sun clashes with Neptune.

Libra

The moon enters Leo, finding you eager to socialize! Your ruling planet Venus connects with electric Uranus, bringing unexpected gifts your way. Just watch out for lazy behavior as the sun clashes with Neptune.

Scorpio

The moon enters Leo today, finding you focused on your career. Venus connects with Uranus, inspiring fun and excitement in your relationships—but watch out for sloppy, lazy energy as the sun clashes with hazy Neptune.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to plan your next trip and dive deep into whatever topic you’re interested in studying now. Venus connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected fun, but watch out for confusing communication at home and with partners as the sun clashes with Neptune.

Capricorn

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to cut ties with the past. Venus mingles with Uranus, bringing unexpected excitement. The sun clashes with Neptune, making for a tricky moment around communication: Watch out for confusion and trust your gut.

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and finding you eager to connect with your partners. Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus, boosting creativity, but energy may be low and some confusion about money may arise as the sun clashes with Neptune.

Pisces

The moon enters Leo today, helping you get organized. Venus mingles with Uranus, creating a fun atmosphere for banter and flirtation. The sun clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, which may make for a sensitive atmosphere. You’re in a lazy mood—don’t over-commit yourself today!

