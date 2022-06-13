Daily Horoscope: June 14, 2022

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place at 7:52 AM, which can find us eager to get something off our chests. Insightful information might be revealed. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius at 10:38 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries—but we may feel confused or day-dreamy as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 10:58 AM. The moon enters earth sign Capricorn at 6:14 PM, inspiring productivity and perhaps finding us meditating on long-term goals.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

A conversation may reach a climax during today’s full moon in Sagittarius. An important lesson or experience could be culminating. The moon enters Capricorn later one, finding you focused on your career.

Taurus

You could be settling a debt during today’s full moon in Sagittarius. This is a powerful time to release grudges and resentments. New opportunities can arise as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn!

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius can bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your relationships. The dynamic could be shifting as patterns change and people grow. The moon enters Capricorn, perhaps finding you and your partners discussing finances.

Cancer

You could be kicking an old habit during today’s full moon in Sagittarius. You may be releasing an important project or changing up your schedule in some significant way. The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn later on, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Leo

Today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius can bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life! You may be releasing a work of art or busting through a creative block. The moon enters Capricorn later on, shifting your focus to your to-do list.

Virgo

The full moon in Sagittarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, which can find you moving, rearranging your space, connecting with family, or reconnecting with yourself about what home, family, security, and privacy mean to you. Fun may be on the horizon as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn later on!

Libra

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius can find you learning an important piece of information. A conversation may reach a climax. Changes in your neighborhood could be taking place. The moon enters Capricorn, shifting your focus to home and family.

Scorpio

Money can be a big focus during today’s full moon in Sagittarius. Negotiations may come to a head and it’s a powerful time to reorganize your budget. The moon enters Capricorn later on, highlighting the communication sector of your chart.

Sagittarius

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Sagittarius, which can find you feeling especially emotional and eager to express how you feel! A major climax could be taking place in your partnerships. The moon enters Capricorn later on, bringing your attention to finances.

Capricorn

Astrologers regard Capricorns as especially hard workers—but working too much and not prioritizing rest and relaxation is counterproductive! Today’s full moon in Sagittarius encourages you to slow down, catch up on sleep, take quality time to yourself, and relax. The world is on your emotional wavelength as the moon enters your sign later on.

Aquarius

Drama may pop up in your social life, dear Aquarius! Today’s full moon in Sagittarius can find you considering who you want to associate with. This is a powerful time to reflect on your hopes and dreams. The moon enters Capricorn later on, encouraging you to rest.

Pisces

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius can mark an important turning point in your career. You could be releasing a project, receiving reward or recognition, or embarking on a new journey. The moon enters Capricorn, finding you feeling inspired to network.