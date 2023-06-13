Daily Horoscope: June 14, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus at 1:40 AM, inspiring an atmosphere of abundance and generosity! We could be setting boundaries and focusing on our responsibilities as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 3:36 AM. This is a productive time to discuss future plans.

The moon squares off with Venus in Leo at 5:08 AM and Mars in Leo at 5:15 PM, finding us itching to have fun! We could be making a move toward something we really want, whether that’s a date with a crush, an audience at our next show, or whatever your heart desires!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus, which is fantastic for negotiations or generally building wealth and abundance in your life! The moon squares off with Venus and your ruling planet Mars, both in Leo, kicking up a passionate atmosphere.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, which could find you in an extravagant, gregarious mood! Solid plans can be worked out as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you focused on your career and responsibilities. Exciting discussions take place as the moon squares off with Venus and Mars, both in Leo!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting social connections could form as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, which may find you setting travel plans in stone or committing to an exciting project.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be enjoying a boost in popularity or winning an award as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus and Mars, both in your sign, Leo, which may find you making an exciting, inspiring move!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you traveling some place awe-inspiring or encountering an exciting opportunity. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for making future plans.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

People may be quite generous with you as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus, and you could be accomplishing your goals smoothly and with assistance as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces. Ask for the help you need!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An atmosphere of excitement and growth expands in your relationships as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus, and squares off with Venus and Mars, both in Leo. Big shifts could be taking place in your professional partnerships, and exciting developments arise in your romantic connections.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A supportive, grounding atmosphere flows at home and in your personal life as the moon in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces. You could be planning an exciting journey as the moon squares off with Venus and Mars, both in fellow fire sign Leo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Romance, creativity, and fun abound as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus! The moon also connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive energy around communication and planning for the future.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a warm, grounding atmosphere at home and in your personal life. Themes like security, wealth, and responsibility are a focus a the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Productive discussions about your expectations and standards can take place.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Exciting discussions could take place as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus, and a solid atmosphere flows around discussing future plans as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon squares off with Venus and Mars, both in Leo, inspiring creativity and productivity!