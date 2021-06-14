Daily Horoscope: June 15, 2021

The moon in passionate fire sign Leo connects with Mercury retrograde at 12:58 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our feelings. It’s a great time to journal or vent to a friend about something that’s been weighing on your mind. A new perspective may be gained. A cheerful atmosphere flows as the moon and sun connect at 1:27 PM. The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 11:02 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo for most of the day, inspiring a playful, creative, and confident mood! The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to reflect on your habits and routine.

Taurus

The moon in Leo brings your attention to your home and family life, and you’re getting your finances, belongings, and other material matters in order. Fun and romance come your way as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo!

Gemini

Despite the delays of Mercury retrograde, an easy energy flows around communication as the moon moves through Leo. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your family life and living situation.

Cancer

The moon in Leo finds you focused on finances, and it’s a great day to think about how to increase your wealth and manage your budget. The moon enters Virgo later on, encouraging communication.

Leo

The moon is in your sign for part of the day, creating a sunny atmosphere, especially in your social life. The moon enters Virgo later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security.

Virgo

The moon is in Leo for the first part of the day, encouraging you to rest and relax. The world is on your emotional wavelength as the moon enters your sign later today: Make time to reflect on your feelings.

Libra

The moon in Leo inspires a cheerful atmosphere in your social life today, and the moon enters Virgo later on, encouraging you to slow down and catch up on rest.

Scorpio

You’re focused on your career for much of the day as the moon moves through spotlight-loving Leo. Your focus turns to friendship as the moon enters Virgo later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo finds you in a philosophical mood, and you’re engaging with all sorts of mind-opening ideas! Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Virgo.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo encourages you to settle debts and leave the past behind you. New adventures are on the horizon as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo! An expansive energy flows.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo for much of the day, helping you understand your partner’s perspective. You’re going even deeper with intimacy as the moon enters Virgo, finding you and your partners discussing things like finances.

Pisces

The moon in Leo helps you get organized today and it’s an especially lovely time to spruce up your home as the moon mingles with the sun. Your attention turns to partnership as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo.

