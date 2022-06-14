Daily Horoscope: June 15, 2022

The moon in Capricorn squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 3:21 AM, which can find us sitting with big emotions. We could feel especially excited about new opportunities at this time, though it’s also important not to over-extend ourselves. We may feel impatient or impulsive as the moon squares off with Mars in Aries at 7:50 PM. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:10 PM, perhaps bringinh surprises!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Your career is on your mind as the moon moves through Capricorn. An unexpected reward for your unique talents could come your way as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, and an unexpected adventure abroad may be in the works! Your studies could take an expected turn. All this thanks to the moon’s connection with wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your sign.

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Capricorn can find you focused on finances, especially issues like debts, taxes, inheritances, or money you share with partners. Practice patience as the moon squares off with fiery Mars in Aries. An unexpected solution to a tricky problem could be discovered.

Cancer

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Unexpected connections can form as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. A genius idea may be shared, or you could connect with someone surprising and inspiring.

Leo

The moon is in Capricorn today, which can find you hard at work. Exciting new opportunities arise as the moon squares off with lucky Jupiter and action planet Mars in fellow fire sign Aries, but don’t gloss over the details before jumping head-first into your next adventure!

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, so make time for fun and pleasure! The moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which can bring an unexpected adventure.

Libra

The moon is in Capricorn today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. You could be making important decisions regarding your relationships and personal life as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars, both in Aries. You’re feeling emotionally liberated as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio

Exciting conversations can take place today as the moon moves through Capricorn. Unexpected meetings arise or brilliant ideas are shared as the moon connects with electric Uranus, currently in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon is in Capricorn today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. This can be a great time to rethink your budget or discuss issues concerning money and security. Try not to overindulge, but do enjoy the fun atmosphere as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in Aries.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn! Make time to sit with your feelings. The moon squares off with Jupiter and Mars, both in Aries, which can find you making big changes at home. Unexpected fun may arrive as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius

The moon is in Capricorn today, encouraging you to slow down. Make time to relax and daydream, dear Aquarius! Exciting discussions can take place as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries—just watch out for bickering or impatience as the moon squares off with Mars in Aries.

Pisces

Excitement can pop up in your social life today as the moon in Capricorn squares off with Jupiter and Mars, both in fire sign Aries. This could be an exciting time to network and to plan for the future—but watch out for exaggerations or impatience. A surprising message may come your way as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.