Daily Horoscope: June 15, 2023

Surprises may pop up as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 4:55 AM, and Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 12:09 PM, which could find some people in a grumpy mood, and others very focused on their responsibilities. Communication delays can take place.

Our imaginations are inspired as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 5:19 PM: It’s a wonderful time to enjoy or create art! The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:36 PM, which can find us working through intense feelings. The moon enters Gemini at 9:46 PM, inspiring curiosity and connection.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might feel like you’re waiting eons for communications to get through as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, but patience can take you far at this time. The moon enters Gemini later on, encouraging discussion!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Conversations about money could be delayed, or hearing back from a friend might take a while as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The moon enters Gemini, which can find you reflecting on themes like wealth and security.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mercury in your sign, Gemini, squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you focused on your responsibilities, annoyed if people try to distract you! Today’s energy is very much about patience and hard work, though your focus turns to self care as the moon enters Gemini.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A communication delay or miscommunication could take place as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. You might feel like people are more close-minded or grumpy than usual. Make time to rest and relax as the moon enters Gemini.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Communication obstacles might pop up, perhaps especially in your social life, as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to reflect on your hopes and wishes for the future.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you contending with communication delays or difficulties getting through to someone. Be patient! Today’s energy is best channeled by focusing on work and responsibilities, and the moon enters Gemini, supporting you in your career goals.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Scheduling issues could arise as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, but it could still be a productive time to focus on your responsibilities. The moon enters Gemini, perhaps bringing an intriguing opportunity your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

People might be in a grouchy mood as Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, but this could be an effective time to get work done or set boundaries. The moon enters Gemini, too, which can find you and your partners discussing financial matters.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you having serious discussions about your expectations, needs, and boundaries at home and in your relationships. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging connection.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you managing scheduling issues or communication delays. Despite all that, the mood is quite focused and productive, especially as the moon enters Gemini.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Communication delays could arise in your love life or finances as Mercury in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. The moon enters Gemini later on, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Gemini squares off with Saturn in your zodiac sign, Pisces, which may find you setting important boundaries in your personal life or with family. The moon enters Gemini, and you’re eager to get cozy at home!