Daily Horoscope: June 15, 2026

The week opens with the Moon moving into Cancer and squaring Neptune, giving Monday that slightly off-kilter quality where emotions are present but hard to read accurately. Give it a few hours before you decide how you feel about anything, stargazer. There’s good energy underneath it all: Venus in Leo sextiling Uranus brings unexpected warmth and creative possibility, and the Sun sextiling both Eris and Chiron means the bold move and the healing move are pointing in the same direction this week. Jupiter squaring Chiron is the one complication — something unresolved is sitting in the path of growth. The week opens up once you get honest about what that is.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Most people dread Monday. You usually don’t — a new week is just another opening, and you’ve never needed much of an excuse to start something. But Mars in Taurus has you seriously wondering if moving fast is the same as moving forward. It’s not, Aries. Pick one thing this week that actually means something to you. Then go at it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Leo is turning up the heat on how you present yourself to the world, which is not exactly your comfort zone. You like being appreciated — you’re just not wild about having to ask for it. Venus sextiling Uranus today puts a little electric charge behind that, Taurus. Something unexpected might make it easier to step forward this week. Let it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You started the week with at least six things you want to tackle and no real plan for any of them — both your superpower and your most reliable self-sabotage. Mercury in Cancer is asking you to slow the brain down long enough to feel which one you actually care about, Gemini. Not the most interesting one. The one that’s pulling at you. Start there.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You didn’t fully close out last week, did you? There’s still something sitting in the back of your chest that you haven’t dealt with yet. The Moon moving into your sign today should feel like coming home, but it’s squaring Neptune, which means the emotional picture is hazier than you’d like. Take it slow this Monday, Cancer. Not every feeling needs an immediate answer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Every once in a while, the sky lines up so that the brave thing and the healing thing are the exact same move. The Sun sextiling both Eris and Chiron this week means doing something unapologetically you is also how you mend something, Leo. You don’t have to choose between bold and tender right now. That’s a gift. Use it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You had a plan for this week. It was good. It was organized. And by 10 am something will have already gone off-script in a way you didn’t account for. Mercury in Cancer has that effect — people don’t behave like systems, Virgo, and this week is going to make that very clear. Lead with flexibility before precision. The plan can wait five minutes.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You are very good at being whoever the room needs — warm when warmth works, easy when ease works, magnetic when that lands. Venus in Leo, sextiling Uranus this week, is going to throw a wrench in that, Libra. Something unexpected will ask you to respond as yourself rather than as the most appealing option available. Try it. It’s more interesting anyway.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re still keeping a tab on someone who probably doesn’t know it’s open. You have a long memory and a longer sense of what people owe you when they’ve let you down. Pluto retrograde has been asking what all that accounting is actually costing you, Scorpio. The ledger doesn’t forgive the debt. It just keeps you sitting next to it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You have a theory about why the hard thing happened, what you learned, and how it made you stronger. Jupiter, squaring Chiron this week, is asking whether you actually believe it or just needed something to say. There’s a difference, Sagittarius, between processing something and packaging it. One of those actually moves you forward. You already know which one.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You hit the thing you were aiming for and immediately moved the target. You’ve been doing this so long it feels like discipline, but Saturn in Aries has been asking whether that’s actually true or just a way of making sure you never have to feel finished. Think about that this week, Capricorn. What would it actually look like to let something be enough?

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus sextiling Uranus this week is sending something warm and unexpected in your direction — a connection, an opportunity, a moment that actually feels good. Your instinct will be to analyze it, figure out what it means before you let yourself have it. Try skipping that step, Aquarius. Some things don’t need a full theory. They just need you to show up and say yes.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Monday has barely started, and you already have a feeling about how the whole week is going to go. The Moon squaring Neptune means that feeling is sixty percent accurate and forty percent anxiety, filling in the blanks. The tricky part, Pisces, is you can’t always tell which is which. Don’t make big calls today based on a vibe alone. Wait for data.

Pisces monthly horoscope