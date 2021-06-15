Daily Horoscope: June 16, 2021

The moon in grounded earth sign Virgo opposes expansive Jupiter at 3:00 AM, creating an optimistic atmosphere—but remember to be practical in your decision making! We’re eager to take risks as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus at 11:07 PM. Creative energy flows today.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Virgo encourages you to reflect on your routines and habits—it’s time to switch things up! Make space for rest, dear Aries. If you’ve been overbooking yourself, this is a great time to commit to more relaxation. You’re trying new things as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! It’s an exciting time in your social life as the moon opposes jovial Jupiter, and unexpected adventures come your way as the moon connects with Uranus.

Gemini

You’re in a nostalgic mood as the moon moves through Virgo, and also dreaming up big plans for the future as the moon opposes Jupiter. You’re freeing yourself from the past as the moon connects with Uranus.

Cancer

The moon in Virgo illuminates the communication sector of your chart, bringing big and unexpected news your way as it opposes jovial Jupiter and wildcard Uranus. Keep an open mind!

Leo

The moon in Virgo activates the financial sector of your chart today, encouraging you to get your budget organized and think about how to create more abundance and security in your life. You’re ready to make exciting changes in your career as the moon mingles with Uranus!

Virgo

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! Make time to pamper yourself. Big feelings are explored in your relationships as the moon opposes Jupiter and exciting adventures take place as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Libra

The moon in Virgo encourages you to slow down and rest. You might have a lot on your plate right now, Libra, but exhausting yourself won’t benefit your or your productivity. Make time to explore the unexpected emotions that bubble up as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Scorpio

The moon in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, and an exciting atmosphere flows as the moon opposes jovial Jupiter! Brilliant ideas are shared and you’re connecting with unexpected people as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your career today. You’re remembering why you work so hard as the moon opposes your ruling planet Jupiter. Just be careful not to over-extend yourself! Exciting projects are underway as the moon mingles with electric Uranus.

Capricorn

You’re in a philosophical mood today as the moon moves through Virgo, and big conversations take place as the moon opposes Jupiter. Unexpected fun arrives as the moon makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon in Virgo encourages you to say goodbye to whatever—and whoever—no longer serves you. Financial matters are explored as the moon opposes Jupiter; keep your spending in check. Unexpected feelings surface as the moon makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on relationships today, and it’s an exciting time to connect with others and share your feelings as the moon opposes your ruling planet Jupiter. Generosity flows, but watch out for over-indulgence. Brilliant ideas are born as the moon mingles with electric Uranus.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.