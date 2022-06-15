Daily Horoscope: June 16, 2022

A supportive energy flows as the sun in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:13 AM: We may feel inspired to discuss themes like boundaries, future plans, and how to structure our communities. The moon in Capricorn connects with Venus in Taurus at 5:09 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere, and we’re feeling especially creative as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 10:23 AM. The moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 2:41 PM, finding us connecting with deep and powerful emotions. The moon enters air sign Aquarius at 5:44 PM, which can find us eager to experiment with new ideas, and we’re in a chatty mood as the moon connects with Mercury in Gemini at 10:30 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Solid discussions about the future can take place as the sun in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Deep friendships may form during this time!

Taurus

The sun in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can make for an especially productive atmosphere! Progress in your career and finances may be taking place. The moon enters Aquarius, which could find you reflecting on your long-term goals.

Gemini

The sun is in your sign, Gemini, and today it mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you making solid plans for upcoming travel or for your education. The moon enters Aquarius later on, which could bring exciting opportunities your way!

Cancer

The sun in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries. The moon enters Aquarius, perhaps finding you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) discussing money.

Leo

Your astrological ruler, the sun, currently in Gemini, connects with Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius, which can find you and your partners having productive conversations about commitments or boundaries. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Virgo

The sun in Gemini may have found you focused on your career, and the atmosphere is especially productive as the sun makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius today! The moon enters Aquarius, too, which may help you get reorganized.

Libra

A focused, productive energy flows as the sun in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. You could be feeling especially confident and capable at this time! The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Scorpio

The sun in Gemini makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries in your personal life. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart: What do you need in order to feel safe and secure?

Sagittarius

The sun is in your opposite sign Gemini, finding you focused on relationships, and it connects with Saturn in Aquarius today, perhaps finding you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) having meaningful discussions about commitment and the future. The moon enters Aquarius, bringing news or inspiring conversation.

Capricorn

The sun in Gemini mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, inspiring an especially productive mood. You can be making great strides toward your financial goals, and the moon enters Aquarius, perhaps bringing your focus to finances.

Aquarius

The sun in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, finding you especially focused on a creative project or discussing expectations or commitments in your love life. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Pisces

The sun in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, which can help you set boundaries, especially at home or your personal life in general. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down and relax!