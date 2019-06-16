Daily Horoscope: June 17, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The full moon in Sagittarius arrives at 4:31 AM, and a climax is reached. Sagittarius is all about sharing a message—what’s yours? The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 12:13 PM and makes a harmonious connection with Uranus at 10:29 PM, inspiring change, freedom, and inventive ideas.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius brings a big climax to an issue that’s been building in your partnerships. It’s a major day for finding balance between you and your partners, Gemini. Hidden aspects of yourself are explored as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with electric Uranus, creating a potent energy for spiritual endeavors like meditation.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Full moons are emotional times for you, Cancer, and today’s in Sagittarius is especially exhausting, so be gentle with yourself and don’t put too much on your plate. A project you’ve been working on wraps up—give yourself a break before taking on something new! The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Uranus, bringing your focus to your relationships and finding you connecting with unusual people.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius brings a climax in your love life and in a creative project you’ve been passionate about. Drama in your social life gets kicked up, Leo. The moon enters Capricorn and mingles with Uranus, bringing a boost in creativity at work—you’re taking risks professionally.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius brings a big emotional release, a culmination in an issue that’s been building in your home, family, or personal life is reached. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn and mingles with Uranus, bringing you unexpected opportunities! Adventure is on the way, dear Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius brings an important conversation to a head and a new way of looking at things. The moon enters Capricorn and mingles with Uranus, encouraging a deep emotional transformation within you, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius brings a climax in an issue that was building in your finances and sense of security. The moon enters Capricorn and mingles with Uranus, bringing unexpected communications your way and finding you connecting with exciting people.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Sagittarius! So much of your focus has been on relationships lately, but this full moon brings up deep emotions that you can’t ignore—it’s time to recenter yourself and strike a better balance in your relationships! Creativity flows as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius illuminates an issue you couldn’t see clearly before. This is an exhausting and emotional moment for you, Capricorn, but the moon enters your sign and helps you connect with your needs, before mingling with Uranus to bring unexpected bursts of creativity and romance your way!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s full moon in Sagittarius stirs up drama in your social life, but also brings a culmination to a wish you’ve been dreaming of, dear Aquarius. Speaking of dreaming, make plenty of time to rest as the moon enters Capricorn. Flashes of psychic insight arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The full moon in Sagittarius asks you to strike a better balance between your private and public life, and finds you reaching a climax in a career goal. Prepare to network with exciting people and share unusual ideas as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Uranus!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius brings you an important new perspective and finds you reaching a climax in a conversation that’s been brewing. The moon enters Capricorn, asking you to step up to the plate when it comes to leadership, and connects with Uranus, bringing ingenuity to the projects you’re working on.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The full moon in Sagittarius brings a climax in your intimate relationships, as well as your shared resources and finances. This is a highly emotional full moon, and letting go of the past is the best way to use the energy—especially as the moon enters Capricorn, bringing you new opportunities, and mingles with Uranus, finding it easy for you to tap into the risk-taker side of yourself!

