Daily Horoscope: June 17, 2021

The moon in Virgo clashes with Mercury retrograde at 6:16 AM, stirring up communication, and we’re in an affectionate mood as the moon connects with sweet Venus at 8:07 AM. The moon opposes foggy Neptune at 4:55 PM, which could bring up some confusing emotions, but we’re feeling sure about who we are and what we need as the moon connects with powerful Pluto at 10:18 PM. The moon clashes with the sun at 11:54 PM, encouraging us to take action and shift direction if need be.

All times ET.

Aries

Them moon in Virgo finds you busy at work, but as the moon opposes hazy Neptune, you’d be wise to take a break today! Let your mind drift.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring romance and creativity, especially as it connects with your ruling planet Venus! Just watch out for confusion in your social life as the moon opposes Neptune.

Gemini

The moon in Virgo clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, encouraging you to vent your frustrations: call a trusted friend or take it to your journal. You’re dreaming about what has been and what could be as the moon opposes Neptune; find ways to be present.

Cancer

The moon is in detail-oriented Virgo today, helping you get the facts straight during a confusing time. The moon opposes Neptune and it’s crucial you separate what you want to be true from what is actually so.

Leo

You’re focused on finances today as the moon moves through Virgo, organizing your budget and thinking about how to negotiate more pay. The moon connects with power planet Pluto, creating a productive atmosphere.

Virgo

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! You’re feeling especially charming as the moon mingles with Venus, but watch out for confusion in your partnerships as the moon opposes Neptune. The energy shifts as the moon mingles with Pluto, and deep connections take place.

Libra

The moon in Virgo encourages you to slow down and rest. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus today, encouraging you to ask for what you need. Powerful shifts take place at home and the moon connects with Pluto.

Scorpio

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your social life today! Especially lovely connections take place as the moon connects with Venus. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Pluto, bringing powerful conversations.

Sagittarius

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your career today, but you might find yourself feeling confused about your goals or purpose as the moon opposes Neptune. Make time to reconnect with your wishes for the future. Powerful energy flows around building wealth as the moon mingles with Pluto.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Romance is in the air as the moon mingles with Venus—just watch out for misunderstandings as the moon opposes Neptune. The moon’s connection with Pluto finds you connecting with your inner strength.

Aquarius

The moon in Virgo encourages you to release the past. It’s a powerful time to settle a debt. The moon mingles with Pluto, encouraging emotional release. Let go of what’s no longer needed!

Pisces

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today, Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! A fun, flirtatious mood flows as the moon connects with Venus, but you might feel confused about your feelings as the moon opposes Neptune. The moon’s connection with Pluto offers a powerful opportunity to talk things out!

