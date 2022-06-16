Daily Horoscope: June 17, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries at 3:28 AM, inspiring an easygoing, optimistic energy! The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 9:37 PM, which might find us exploring surprising emotions. We’re ready to speed ahead with our plans as the moon mingles with Mars in Aries at 10:35 PM.

Aries

The moon in Aquarius lights up the friendship sector of your chart today, and it connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently in your sign, which can bring a big boost of energy and find you eager to network. If you could connect with any circle of influential people, who would it be?

Taurus

The moon in Aquarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and as the moon squares off with Uranus, currently in your sign, Taurus, you could be making some unexpected moves! Are you ready to try something different?

Gemini

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius connects with Jupiter and Mars, both in Aries, bringing a busy atmosphere to your social life. Exciting opportunities may be on the way! If you could travel anywhere, where would it be, and with who?

Cancer

The moon in Aquarius can find you connecting with people who are interested in investing in you, and a helpful energy flows in your career as the moon mingles with Jupiter and Mars, both in Aries. What sort of support do you need from your partners at this time?

Leo

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Aquarius. The moon also mingles with Jupiter and Mars, both in fellow fire sign Aries, which can find you having especially exciting conversations. New opportunities could be on the way…what would you like your next adventure to be?

Virgo

The moon in Aquarius can find you busy taking care of business, and unexpected news may arrive as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A brilliant idea could also be shared. You’re craving a change of scenery: If you could go anywhere, where would it be?

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This can be an especially exciting time to connect with people as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter and with action planet Mars, both in Aries. What do you wish for when it comes to your creative and romantic endeavors?

Scorpio

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on home and family today. The moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having surprising conversations with partners. You might be ready to shake things up: What sort of change are you envisioning?

Sagittarius

The moon in Aquarius can find you in an especially talkative mood today. Fun and creativity flow as the moon mingles with Jupiter and Mars, both in Aries. This could be an exciting moment in your love life, too! How would you like to have fun right now?

Capricorn

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on finances today, and as the moon makes a helpful connection with Jupiter and Mars, both in Aries, great strides can be made toward building security and comfort. What does comfort mean to you at this time?

Aquarius

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your feelings, and you could feel especially expressive about your emotions as the moon connects with Jupiter and Mars, both in fire sign Aries. Your neighborhood might also be quite busy at this time: Is there a place nearby that’s your happy home-away-from-home, and if not, could there be?

Pisces

The moon is in Aquarius today, encouraging you to rest, relax, and let yourself daydream! Unexpected news may arrive as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Embrace the random and unusual! What would happen if you freed yourself to be as weird as you’d like to be?