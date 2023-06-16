Daily Horoscope: June 17, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo at 4:14 AM, and Mercury in Gemini aligns with Venus in Leo at 11:29 AM, inspiring a busy, fun atmosphere that’s fantastic for socializing and making things happen! We may be reflecting on themes like responsibility, authority, and power as Saturn begins its retrograde in Pisces at 1:27 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for June!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Leo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! A flirtatious mood flows as Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo. Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, also calling you to catch up on rest.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, inspiring a productive atmosphere at home, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, bringing a lovely gift or a productive discussion about themes like money and security. Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, and you may be rethinking which groups and communities deserve your investment of time and energy.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Communication kicks up as the Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, plus your ruling planet Mercury, also in Gemini, connects with Venus in Leo, perhaps bringing a love letter or piece of good news! Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, which could find you rethinking your professional goals.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, inspiring a productive atmosphere for making your dreams a reality! Your creativity can be applied to a situation in a productive and meaningful way. Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, which could find you reworking travel plans or rethinking educational goals.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in your sign, Leo, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, making it a very exciting day for your social life! You can connect with creative, energizing, and glamorous people. Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, which could find you rethinking how you approach financial issues like debts, taxes, or resources you share with partners.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, which could find you receiving applause for your creativity and talents! Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, inspiring you and your partners to rework commitments or update future plans.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo and Mercury in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Venus in Leo, inspiring a fun, adventurous atmosphere! Exciting opportunities may arise. Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, which could find you reorganizing your schedule, recommitting to a project, or removing one from your to-do list.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with your ruling planet Mars in Leo, plus Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, which may find you receiving enthusiastic support for your career and talents! Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces, and you’re rethinking your standards and expectations in your love life and creative collaborations.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, which can bode well for connection, whether you’re meeting new people or connecting with established partners. You may be reorganizing things at home, too, and setting boundaries in your personal life as Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, inspiring a productive, creative atmosphere that’s fantastic for connection and problem solving. Your ruling planet Saturn begins its retrograde in Pisces, which could find you rethinking your communication boundaries.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, inspiring harmony and fun in your relationships! Your ruling planet Saturn begins its retrograde in Pisces, which can find you reorganizing your budget and thinking about your long-term financial goals.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, and Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Leo, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere at home and around your everyday routine. Things can feel like they’re coming together easily! Saturn retrograde begins in your sign, Pisces, which may also find you rethinking which responsibilities you want to continue managing.