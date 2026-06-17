Daily Horoscope: June 17, 2026

There’s a lot moving under the surface today, and the feeling hits before the explanation does. Venus opposing Pluto is the engine behind it — things that have been carefully contained have a way of coming back out into the open, and conversations you thought were finished tend to reopen. Don’t fight it, stargazer. The afternoon brings some relief. The Moon connects with both Jupiter and Venus, and what felt charged and exposed this morning starts to loosen up. By the time the evening rolls around, what asked something hard of you today has a funny way of being exactly what you needed. Show up for all of it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something that’s been stuck finally isn’t, and your first instinct is going to be to floor it. Very you. But Jupiter sextiling Mars today is an expansion of energy, not a green light to blow past every boundary you’ve been respecting for weeks, Aries. The opportunity is real. So is the chance to blow it by moving too fast. Take the win without torching it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been calling it practical when really it’s self-protective, and today’s sky isn’t letting that slide. Venus opposing Pluto pulls the real reason out into the open — why you said no to that, why you’re holding onto this, what you’re actually afraid of losing. It’s a lot, Taurus. But knowing the truth about your own motives is never the problem. Avoiding it is.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Today has feelings in it, and your instinct is already to make a joke. That’s fair — it’s worked before. But Jupiter, conjuncting Mercury, is pushing something bigger through right now, Gemini, and deflecting it with a punchline is just going to leave you alone with it later. The funniest person in the room is sometimes the loneliest one. Let today actually mean something.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You are so good at making other people feel taken care of that nobody ever thinks to ask if you’re okay — including you. The Moon, conjuncting Jupiter today, turns the volume up on everything you’re feeling, Cancer, and some of it isn’t even yours. You’ve been carrying other people’s stuff for so long that it’s started to feel like your own. Put some of it down.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve built a whole identity around not needing anyone’s approval and then spent considerable energy checking to see if you have it. Today, the Moon moves into your sign and conjuncts Venus, which is warm and flattering — but it’s also going to make you more aware than usual of how much someone’s reaction is affecting you, Leo. You care. That’s not a flaw. Own it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Not everything broken today can be fixed with a better system, and that’s going to bother you more than you’d like to admit. Mercury conjuncting Jupiter is expanding your thinking, Virgo, but the emotional frequency running through the day doesn’t have a solution. It has a feeling. Sit in it without trying to optimize your way out. Some things just need to move through.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been keeping the peace so long you’ve forgotten what you actually think about the situation. Today, that changes — Venus opposing Pluto has a way of dragging what’s been carefully managed back out into the light, Libra, and your usual tools for smoothing things over aren’t going to cut it. Someone needs to hear the truth from you. You already know which someone.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

While everyone else is having a hard time with today’s emotional intensity, you’re over here in your natural habitat. Venus opposing Pluto is pulling things out into the open, exposing what’s been hiding under the surface — and Scorpio, that’s just called Tuesday for you. You already know how to be in this. The only question is what you’re going to do with the advantage.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re wired for the grand gesture, the big trip, the life-changing conversation — but the Moon conjuncting Jupiter today is pointing at something a lot smaller than that. A person sitting right in front of you. A moment that doesn’t need to be significant to matter. You don’t always need an epic, Sagittarius. Sometimes the ordinary thing is the one you’ll actually remember.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Everyone around you is having a feeling today, and you’re the one holding it together, which is a role you slipped into so long ago you don’t even notice you’re doing it anymore. At some point, composed becomes a costume, Capricorn. You’re allowed to have a reaction too. The people who rely on your steadiness can handle seeing you be human for five minutes.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have a reflex for the unexpected move, and most of the time it serves you well. But today Uranus sextiling the Moon means the obvious call and the right call are the same call — and you’re going to have to fight the urge to complicate it just because it feels too easy. Not everything needs a twist, Aquarius. Sometimes, simple is just correct.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Everyone’s always telling you to have better boundaries, and sure, fine, noted. But the Moon trining Neptune today is one of those rare moments where being as open as you are is actually the point. You pick up on things other people miss entirely, Pisces, and today that antenna is dialed all the way up. Trust what you’re receiving. It’s not anxiety. It’s information.

Pisces monthly horoscope