Daily Horoscope: June 18, 2021

The moon enters air sign Libra at 4:54 AM, encouraging us to lean into our partnerships and consider other perspectives. The moon in peaceful Libra makes a helpful connection with warrior planet Mars at 12:32 PM, inspiring courage and compromise.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra today, bringing your focus to relationships! It’s an exciting time to connect with people as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars. Passion is in the air!

Taurus

The moon enters Libra today, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals. You’re reorganizing things at home and addressing issues regarding your family or living situation with confidence as the moon mingles with Mars.

Gemini

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! It’s an exciting time to flirt and have fun as the moon connects with passionate Mars. Creative blocks are busted.

Cancer

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a productive day to get your belongings and finances organized as the moon mingles with Mars.

Leo

The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra today, encouraging communication. The moon mingles with action planet Mars, boosting your courage and confidence!

Virgo

The moon enters luxurious Libra, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. It’s a fantastic time to organize your money or belongings and think about how you can build wealth as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Libra

The moon enters your sign today, Libra! Make time to reflect on your needs. The world is on your emotional wavelength and people are eager to get along. Mars connects with the moon, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life.

Scorpio

Take it easy today as the moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars, inspiring confidence—and encouraging you to release the past.

Sagittarius

You’re in a friendly mood today as the moon enters charming air sign Libra. It’s an exciting time to socialize and share ideas as the moon mingles with Mars. An adventurous energy flows!

Capricorn

The moon enters Libra, finding you focused on your career. It’s a powerful time to connect with people who can help you move toward your goals.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a philosophical mood. It’s an exciting time in your relationships as the moon connects with Mars, finding you and your partners having productive conversations.

Pisces

The moon enters Libra today, encouraging you to organize your finances, especially complicated matters like debts and taxes. Mars’s productive connection with the moon helps you tackle your chores today.

