Daily Horoscope: June 18, 2022

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Venus in Taurus at 10:10 AM, stirring desires, but boundaries might be set as the moon meets strict Saturn in Aquarius at 10:47 AM. The moon connects with the sun in Gemini at 2:50 PM, inspiring confidence and creativity.

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn at 5:32 PM, urging us to make responsible choices and to be patient. Limitations may be set, or rejections given: If something isn’t right for you—at least not yet—you may learn about it at this time. The moon enters Pisces at 7:01 PM, encouraging us to connect with our inner voices.

All times ET.

Aries

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you making important decisions about how you manage your time and money. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you making important decisions about your career or legacy. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart.

Gemini

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries around your availability. The moon enters Pisces, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation.

Cancer

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries in your relationships. Clarifying expectations in your partnerships could be helpful. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring you to plan your next adventure.

Leo

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you navigating obstacles in your relationships, in love or at work. Try to be patient and to consider all points of view. The moon enters Pisces, and you and your partners are discussing finances.

Virgo

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important limits regarding your availability. The moon enters Pisces, activating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Taurus, and it squares off with Saturn in Aquarius today, which can find you having important conversations about values and expectations. The moon enters Pisces, perhaps finding you feeling creative and tackling your to-do list.

Scorpio

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries in your personal life. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Sagittarius

You may be navigating delays or difficult communications as Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces, which can find you focused on home and family.

Capricorn

Venus in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which can find in you an especially serious mood. Important conversations about money or security may take place. The moon enters Pisces, lighting up the communication sector of your chart.

Aquarius

Venus in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, finding you setting important boundaries concerning your personal life. The moon enters Pisces, and you’re reflecting on themes like wealth and security.

Pisces

Venus in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you dealing with difficult communications. The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self love!