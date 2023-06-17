Daily Horoscope: June 18, 2023

The new moon in Gemini arrives at 12:27 AM, marking the start of new conversations and connections. We may feel especially sensitive as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 2:24 AM, and the moon enters Cancer at 6:58 AM, inspiring us to reflect on themes like protection, nourishment, and trusting our intuition.

The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:45 PM, inspiring generosity, and we might be setting boundaries or focusing on our responsibilities as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 9:00 PM. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 11:54 PM, creating a lazy, carefree atmosphere, while others might be feeling weepy: Be gentle with yourself and others! Engage with art that inspires and delights you.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A new discussion or way of thinking can arise today during the new moon in Gemini. But don’t burn out on communication: Mute your notifications and meditate or take a nap as the sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A fresh start could arrive in your finances during today’s new moon in Gemini; perhaps you’ll rework your budget or find a new way to grow your wealth. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which may find you feeling sensitive about whether you’ll meet your long-term goals: Be gentle with yourself and reflect on the dreams that have already come true.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

There’s a new moon in your zodiac sign today, Gemini, which can find you embracing a fresh start in your life. You may be approaching relationships in a radically new way. You might also feel inspired to give yourself a makeover. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling confused about where you want to go in your career, or what sort of relationships you want to have with the public or your fans. Don’t rush to any decisions; feel things out!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The new moon in Gemini can find you reconnecting with your inner voice, exploring your spirituality, and reconnecting with your shadow. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could put you in a sleepy, lazy mood, so indulge in quiet time alone to rest, relax, and recharge.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The new moon in Gemini can find you exploring an exciting new hobby or connecting with a new community or group of friends. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, and you might be feeling a little lost about what you want for the future, but dear Leo, you don’t have to figure it all out right now. Take your time!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Today’s new moon in Gemini can bring you exciting new career opportunities, or find you achieving something big! New fans may come flocking to you. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling sensitive about your relationships: Explore your feelings, but don’t jump to conclusions about how other people feel!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The new moon in Gemini can find you making exciting new travel plans, having a thrilling discussion, or exploring a new topic of study. A fresh start could also arrive in your educational goals. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which might make planning difficult today. The mood is a touch lazy, so slow down and rest!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The new moon in Gemini can find you experiencing a pivotal fresh start. You might be settling a debt, or offering or accepting an apology. The sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which may find you feeling confused about your desires: Make time for meditation and connect with your heart. What do you wish for on a soul level?

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The new moon in Gemini can find you experiencing a fresh start in your partnerships! You could be meeting and teaming up with new people, or reconnecting with someone important to you. Complicated feelings could also arise as the sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces: Go slow and don’t jump to conclusions about how people feel. Get clear on your boundaries and state your needs!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s new moon in Gemini may find you starting a new gig, project, or wellness routine. You might be rearranging your schedule, but the sun in Gemini also squares off with Neptune in Pisces, so keep your plans open and flexible. Don’t overbook—or over work—yourself.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The new moon in fellow air sign Gemini can bring new, or renewed, romance your way, or find you experiencing a rush of creative inspiration. New sources of joy and pleasure could be uncovered! Just watch your spending as the sun in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces: You may feel disappointed if a purchase ends up being less than what it seemed.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The new moon in Gemini marks a fresh start at home. Maybe you’re moving or you’re just sprucing up your space and inviting new energy! The sun in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling especially sentimental. You may feel relieved from something that’s been weighing on you emotionally. Reconnect with the past, but don’t over-romanticize what was.