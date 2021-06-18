Daily Horoscope: June 19, 2021

The moon in Libra connects with taskmaster Saturn at 3:1 5 AM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde at 9:22 AM, finding us reflecting on our emotions, and we’re eager to get what we want as the moon clashes with Venus at 5:07 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra today, finding you focused on relationships. Commitments are considered as the moon mingles with Saturn. The moon clashes with Venus, finding you eager to cozy up with those you love!

Taurus

The moon in Libra finds you tackling your to-do list today, and you’re setting important boundaries around your time and energy as the moon connects with Saturn. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus, finding you eager to discuss your desires.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring creativity and playfulness. A flirtatious energy flows! Try not to over-indulge as the moon clashes with sweet Venus.

Cancer

The moon is in Libra today, inspiring you to spruce up your home and make it more comfortable. You’re getting clear on your boundaries as the moon mingles with Saturn.

Leo

The moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and plans for the future are discussed as the moon connects with Saturn. The moon also connects with Mercury retrograde, encouraging you to consider the past and keep things flexible for the time being.

Virgo

The moon in Libra illuminates the sector of your chart that rules wealth, security, and your belongings, and as it connects with your retrograde ruling planet Mercury, you’re rethinking how to approach your finances and your career.

Libra

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! The moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus, finding you craving affection. You’re thinking about your career and popularity and wondering how to bring more positive attention your way.

Scorpio

The moon in Libra boosts your already strong intuition today, Scorpio. The moon clashes with Venus, encouraging you to get clear on what you desire.

Sagittarius

The moon in Libra illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life and the communities you belong to, and you’re revisiting past relationships as the moon mingles with Mercury retrograde.

Capricorn

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Libra. The moon makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Saturn, boding well for building wealth and making plans regarding security.

Aquarius

The moon in Libra inspires you to break out of your usual routine today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, encouraging you to take charge. It’s a powerful time to step into your role as a leader.

Pisces

The moon is in harmony-loving Libra today, encouraging you to release the past to find balance and peace! The moon clashes with Venus, encouraging you to take an honest look at your desires.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.